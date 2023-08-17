Highlights Leeds United's stand to make an additional £40million in revenue when they expand Elland Road, it has been claimed.

There are plans to increase the capacity of the stadium to 55,000.

£200million has apparently been set aside to be spent on the expansion, once the club win promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds United could increase their revenue by around £40million through the expansion of their Elland Road stadium.

That's according to chartered accountant and football finance analyst Viva Mukherjee, who believes Leeds fans would have no problem in selling out an expanded Elland Road.

What are the plans for an Elland Road expansion?

Having completed their takeover of Leeds United this summer, it seems the club's owners, the 49ers Enterprise, are already keen to increase the size of the club's home ground.

According to reports from The Daily Mail, the American company have already set aside £200million, which will be spent on increasing the capacity of the stadium, once the club are promoted back to the Premier League.

While it is said that those plans will remain on hold while Leeds are playing in the Championship, Football Insider have reported that once expansion begins, the aim is to increase Elland Road's capacity from its current 37,792, up to 55,000.

Now it seems as though Mukherjee believes that such an increase in capacity at the ground, could lead to a major increase in revenue for the club in the long term.

How much could Leeds make by increasing the capacity of Elland Road?

Speaking to Football Insider about the potential impact that expanding Elland Road could have on the club's finances, Mukherjee said: “The current capacity of Elland Road sits at 37,890, and plans to expand the stadium seem to involve rebuilding or renovating the West Stand to grow capacity to 55,000.

“Leeds’ latest accounts stated matchday revenue was £24.5million in 2021/22. During that time, their average attendance was brilliant, with fans filling an average of 96 per cent of the capacity over the Premier League calendar.

“That £24.5million figure was achieved despite Leeds having the second-lowest season ticket prices in the Premier League at an average of £646.

“They also have a 22,000 waiting list for their season tickets, so filling a 55,000-capacity stadium won’t be an issue.

“Overall, I expect matchday revenue to rise to £40.4million at a new stadium – a 65 per cent increase on current revenue.”

Such an increase in revenue would of course be a major boost for Leeds, given the additional funds they would have to work with when it comes to improving the club further.

The extra generated by those additional fans inside the ground, could certainly also be using in providing a lift for the players on the pitch, as they look to pick up positive results.

Work to do to be in a position to expand

Given it has been suggested that Leeds will wait until they are back in the Premier League before they expand Elland Road, there may be some way to go until they are able to make those changes to the stadium.

Under new manager Daniel Farke, the Whites have taken just one point from opening two games of the Championship season, drawing with Cardiff and losing late on at Birmingham.

That is something they will of course be looking to improve on, when they host West Brom at Elland Road.