Leeds United fans will be rightly concerned at Djed Spence's start at Elland Road after the extent of an injury picked up so soon into his Whites' career was revealed.

With Luke Ayling and Cody Drameh battling it out for the right-back slot at the start of the campaign, it never really took off down the right-hand side for the duo. Ayling was hugely criticised for his poor performances, and Drameh came in for the stalwart - but after being subbed on and subbed off again in a Championship tie, it left Daniel Farke scrambling for a replacement.

That came in the loan signing of Djed Spence, who joined on a season-long deal towards the end of the transfer window after being overlooked for Tottenham Hotspur despite joining in a £20million deal last summer. But, despite a strong start to life at Elland Road, a knee injury picked up in training has ruled him out for a lengthy period of time.

What is the latest news on Djed Spence's injury problems?

According to the club's official website, Spence has damaged his LCL - also known as a lateral collateral ligament.

Whilst this could spell a drastically long time out for some players, it isn’t thought that Spence will need surgery on the injury - and, as a result, Leeds have suggested that it will be eight weeks until Spence returns.

How many games will Djed Spence miss for Leeds United?

Eight weeks from now will signal around the middle of November. Incidentally, there is an international break at that period of the month, which will allow time for Spence to recover fully and focus on upping his match fitness, whilst teammates trot across the globe to play for their nations.

In that time, Leeds have 10 Championship fixtures to contend with; they won’t be playing in the Carabao Cup after being knocked out against Salford City in late August.

As such, that includes games against Hull, Watford, Southampton, QPR, Bristol City, Norwich, Stoke, Huddersfield, Leicester and Plymouth.

It’s an almighty blow for the Whites with Southampton, Norwich and Leicester at the minimum being teams towards the top of the title race, with Ayling set to become their number one choice given that Drameh has gone out on loan to Birmingham City.

All going to plan, Leeds fans should expect Spence to return for the trip to Rotherham United on November 25.

How has Spence fared so far for Leeds United?

Spence only appeared in the final 10 minutes of Leeds' home game against Sheffield Wednesday, in which they picked up a drab point against their Yorkshire rivals with a 0-0 draw at Elland Road.

But Spence was one of their shining lights that day; offering a dynamic approach that hadn't been seen at all that season under Ayling and Drameh. He'll be a sorry loss, but with over 30 games to play by the time he does come back, fans should be excited concerning his potential return as we enter the winter period.