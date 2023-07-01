With no manager yet in place at Elland Road, it is perhaps unsurprising that Leeds United are yet to make much of a splash in the transfer market.

However, if recent reports are accurate, the club could soon have a manager in place, and further additions made for the future of the club.

Indeed, Daniel Farke's appointment is said to be agreed, and new reports in Scotland suggest the club could be about to sign Aberdeen youngster Lewis Pirie.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

That is according to the Daily Record in Scotland, who report that the Whites are closing in on a deal to sign the Scottish youth international.

Leeds are said to be in advanced talks with Aberdeen over a six-figure deal.

Their report claims that Pirie is likely to move to Leeds on a scholar contract and then sign a professional deal when he turns 17 at Elland Road.

Who is Lewis Pirie?

At just 16-years-old, Lewis Pirie's career is in its very early stages and as such, he is yet to make much of an impact at senior level.

In fact, Pirie is yet to make his senior debut for Aberdeen, although he has been offered professional terms by the club.

It is for Aberdeen and Scotland's youth sides that Pirie has really made his name.

This past season, for example, the 16-year-old scored a very impressive 51 goals for club and country.

Clearly, that level of goalscoring, at any level, is going to attract attention, hence Leeds' interest.

As the above report mentions, this is not the first time Leeds have looked north of the border for young talent in recent times, with Stuart McKinstry from Motherwell and Celtic keeper Rory Mahady both signing for the Whites in recent seasons.

What other players have Leeds United been linked with?

Unfortunately for Leeds United, they have not been linked with many players of late.

Instead, it is their players that are being linked with moves away from Elland Road following relegation.

One interesting debate to emerge, with Daniel Farke's appointment said to be imminent, is the possibility of Leeds raiding Norwich, Farke's old club, for players.

This possibility was recently raised by former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who told MOT Leeds News: "Managers do that. A lot of managers go back to their old teams,"

"They have players that they have worked with in the past that they know and trust and they like them in the dressing room.

“They know they will do a job for them regardless of who comes in, there’s potential for managers to do that and target players they’ve worked with in the past.”

It will certainly be interesting to see if this is a path Leeds take.