Highlights Illan Meslier considered leaving Leeds United after their relegation but stayed due to the recognition from the club and new manager Daniel Farke.

Meslier has been crucial for Leeds this season, starting all 16 Championship games and keeping six clean sheets.

Despite the relegation, Meslier chose to stay at Leeds and aims to help the team secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has admitted he could have left the club during the summer transfer window.

Meslier was expected to depart the club in the summer after their relegation to the Premier League, and the fact he had lost his place at the back end of last season.

However, the goalkeeper didn’t, despite reported interest from the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Now, the 23-year-old has put down the recognition from the club and new manager Daniel Farke as one of the reasons why a summer move may not have happened.

Either way, Leeds will be happy that Meslier decided to stay at the club, as he’s played an important role in them starting the season off well and making a serious push for an automatic promotion spot.

How has Illan Meslier performed so far this season?

Meslier has been at Elland Road since 2020, and after watching from the sidelines in his first season at the club, Meslier has gone on to become Leeds’ number one goalkeeper.

The three seasons Leeds were in the Premier League, Meslier played most games, with the 2021/22 season seeing him play all 38 league games.

Last season he lost his place under interim manager Sam Allardyce, and many thought that could be the end for the goalkeeper at the club.

However, as mentioned, Meslier decided to stay at the club and has got his number one spot back. The Frenchman has started all 16 Championship games this season, during which time he has kept six clean sheets and conceded just 16 goals, which is the second-lowest in the league so far.

Meslier will hope he can have a big say in Leeds returning to the top flight by the end of this season.

Could Illan Meslier have left Leeds United in the summer?

Meslier has been speaking in a recent interview with Leeds Live and he was asked if leaving Leeds after their relegation to the Championship was an option.

He said: “Of course. You have to put everything on the table and think what can be good, what can be not good, but what was good was the reorganisation of the club and the manager who came in.

“Just me, as a keeper, wanted to play as much as I can. It wasn't good for me to leave and maybe be on the bench somewhere or not sure to play.

“Leaving when the club is relegated is difficult, but I didn't want to be selfish. Sometimes you have to be selfish, but it wasn’t myself to do this.

“So it's just like, let's see you do one season, try everything to be promoted, and after you never know what can happen. I want to do everything I can to help Leeds to promote again because our place is in the Premier League.”

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Was Illan Meslier right to stay at Leeds United?

Given the club was relegated to the Championship, many Leeds fans would have been expecting Meslier to leave the club.

Even more so, teams from the Premier League and abroad were linked with the goalkeeper, and he had lost his place in the final games of last season.

However, there were no guarantees for Meslier that he was going to play somewhere else, and it seems that once Daniel Farke came to the club, he made it clear he wanted to keep the 23-year-old.

So, it is a season where Meslier can try to get back to his best form and help Leeds return to the top flight, and then he can assess his options after this campaign if he wants to.