Summary Meslier's inconsistent performances could hinder Leeds' promotion push.

The Frenchman has already kept 14 clean sheets, but his own personal stats are extremely concerning.

With interest from a top club rumoured, Leeds could look to move Meslier on in January.

Leeds United are potentially just months away from securing a return to the Premier League for the first time in three years.

Daniel Farke’s side are currently sat top of the Championship, having lost just once in their last 12 league games.

Despite the Whites having a fantastic season so far and putting themselves in pole position for a Premier League return, there is one glaring issue that could hold them back and keep them in the Championship for another year, if it isn’t addressed in January.

The performances of goalkeeper Illan Meslier have come under scrutiny of late and, although the Frenchman has proven himself to be capable of the spectacular on several occasions, there are question marks over whether he is reliable and consistent enough to be part of a promotion-winning side.

Meslier is underperforming in 2024/25

Meslier has certainly impressed at times since his permanent move to Leeds from Lorient back in 2020, particularly during the Whites’ three-year Premier League spell.

However, he has become a key concern for Farke’s men so far this season with inconsistency plaguing his season so far.

Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Hull City was a prime example of that, with Meslier arguably at fault for two of Hull’s three goals. He raced carelessly off his goalline after just five minutes and was lobbed by Abu Kamara for the Tigers’ first, before palming a looping header straight to Joao Pedro for the second, handing Hull a late lifeline in the process.

He was on a run of three clean sheets in four games before his mistake-laden performance against Hull, a run of form that is perhaps indicative of his season so far.

Leeds are not a bad defensive side by any means, boasting the division’s third-lowest goals conceded tally with just 19 goals against from their 26 games. However, by comparison, their current closest rivals Burnley have conceded just nine times, while Sheffield United have only shipped 17.

While a side’s defensive record is always down to far more than just the quality of their goalkeeper, Meslier certainly hasn’t helped Leeds’ cause at times in 2024/25.

Despite being up there with the best ‘keepers in the division in terms of top-level experience, Meslier has struggled for form all season.

On the face of it, his tally of 14 clean sheets (the Championship’s joint second-highest total) is extremely impressive, but that can arguably be attributed more to Leeds’ strength as a unit than Meslier himself.

Meslier has the lowest saves per 90 of any ‘keeper in the Championship with 1.4, which could again be attributed in part to Leeds not facing many shots due to their usual dominance.

However, look deeper, and it’s clear there are issues with Meslier. The Frenchman’s save percentage is just 66.1%, a figure better than just six other Championship ‘keepers.

Similarly, his goals prevented is currently sat at a disappointing -1.7%, meaning that Meslier is conceding considerably more than he should be.

The Frenchman has cost his team points on multiple occasions this term due to his mistakes and in a promotion race that could go down to the wire, that may prove costly.

Illan Meslier Championship Stats 24/25, with league ranking (As per Fotmob) Clean Sheets 14 (=2nd) Saves per 90 1.4 (24th) Goals Conceded per 90 0.7 (3rd) Save Percentage 66.1% (18th) Goals Prevented -1.7 (17th)

Leeds may look to move Meslier on in January

After tasting defeat at Wembley at the end of last season, Leeds will want to do everything in their power to ensure that the play-offs aren’t necessary this time around.

With that in mind, Leeds may be keen to offload Meslier and target a new number one in January.

Leeds are thought to be open to selling the 24-year-old if an acceptable offer comes in. According to Alan Nixon, Manchester United are keen on adding Meslier to their goalkeeping ranks, serving as competition for current number one Andre Onana.

If Meslier was to leave, it would leave Farke with an interesting decision on his hands.

He could turn to current backup Karl Darlow, who has extensive top-flight experience with Newcastle United but has played just five times for Leeds over the last two seasons.

Failing that, Leeds could well find themselves in the market for a new number one in the winter window, which could potentially prove to be a fairly precarious position to be in, given how little room for manoeuvre there often is in January.

If they do find themselves needing to bring a new keeper into the club, Leeds will at least have money on their side, with any deal for Meslier likely adding a substantial amount to the sum raised by several significant sales last summer.

It remains to be seen whether those changes will be made but right now, the French shot-stopper lack of reliability is a glaring issue and one that could cost the Whites promotion.