The future of Wilfried Gnonto at Leeds United is likely going to be talked about until the January transfer window because of the events of the summer that has just gone.

The pint-sized Italian attacker refused to play twice for the Whites amid transfer speculation, and although that ended up being sorted in the end, there's always a chance that top flight clubs from England and elsewhere will be looking at a potential mid-season swoop.

Chances of Gnonto departing Elland Road will only increase if they are not in and around the top two at that point - with that in mind, FLW takes a look at FIVE wingers that could be somewhat ideal replacements should the 19-year-old exit at the start of 2024.

Joseph Paintsil

A player that Leeds were linked with very late on in the summer transfer window, Paintsil would bring goals and assists to Leeds from wide areas.

The Ghana international was the subject of a €10 million proposal from United in the final week of the summer window, but apparently a deal could not get done because of a dispute over a loyalty payment between Paintsil, his agent and his club Genk.

Paintsil is continuing to feature in the Belgian top flight for Genk, with one goal and three assists in the Jupiler Pro League so far to add to 18 goals and 14 assists in all competitions last season - this one could be revisited in January.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

With Michael Olise soon to be recovered from a hamstring injury, it could allow Rak-Sakyi to be loaned out by Crystal Palace.

There was a mountain of interest from Championship clubs in the 20-year-old in the summer after he scored 15 times on loan at Charlton Athletic last season, but the Eagles decided to keep him at Selhurst Park for the time being.

Rak-Sakyi is making brief cameos in the Premier League right now but he's more likely to develop with regular game-time - which Leeds could perhaps give him from January onwards.

Francis Amuzu

Reports from Belgium in the summer linked Leeds to Anderlecht winger Amuzu along with other clubs, but the 24-year-old remained where he was when the transfer windows all closed.

Amuzu is a pacey wide player who created 12 goals last season, but only scored three times - meaning he may be suited to being a more out-and-out winger instead of a wide forward like Gnonto is.

With two goals in eight league outings for Anderlecht already this season though, Amuzu could be a decent option to sign, albeit not a natural Gnonto replacement.

Aboubakary Koita

It could just be a purple patch, but Koita is lighting up the Belgian league currently for Sint-Truiden.

The 25-year-old has scored six times in his first eight appearances of 2023-24, having failed to hit the back of the net in the season prior, with his last outing seeing him score a hat-trick against Genk.

Koita looks to have developed a goal threat however over the summer and he could be a late bloomer - and with a similar small stature to Gnonto he could be an ideal fit.

Viktor Djukanovic

Djukanovic will be unknown to many, but the 19-year-old is making waves in Sweden with Hammarby.

The Montenegro international only signed in January from Budućnost Podgorica in his home nation, but the €1 million fee spent is already looking like it was worth it.

A scorer of nine goals already in the Allsvenskan in 19 appearances, Djukanovic could be a rising star and it won't be too long before bigger clubs come calling - and if Leeds are smart they could snag him to Elland Road if Gnonto leaves.