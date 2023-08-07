Highlights Leeds United came back from a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City in their season opener, which may be a cause for concern for their manager.

Leeds United came from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon as they got their season underway in dramatic fashion.

The Yorkshire outfit are one of the favourites for promotion back to the Premier League, but Sunday’s showing will have been a concern for Daniel Farke, who is still looking to improve his new team.

The club has already seen some big-name players leave Elland Road in this transfer window, and it doesn’t seem to be stopping just yet, as midfielder Tyler Adams looks set to join Chelsea.

So, with his exit looking likely, Leeds are said to be keeping an eye on Rangers' midfielder Glen Kamara as a possible replacement, as reported by Simon Jones on the Daily Mail Transfer Confidential.

What is the latest with Tyler Adams situation at Leeds United?

Tyler Adams could be set for an immediate return to the Premier League

Adams is a player who has been linked with a possible move away ever since the club were relegated to the Championship.

A host of teams have been linked with the midfielder, but it seems Chelsea are the most likely to win his signature.

It was revealed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on Sunday, that Chelsea had made contact with the player’s representatives to learn their conditions for a deal.

Adams is available for £20 million, having a relegation clause inserted into his contract and is said to not be alternative for their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moses Caicedo.

Now, The Athletic have reported that the London side are considering a bid for the USA international as they look to bolster their midfield options ahead of the new Premier League season.

Phil Hay of The Athletic believes Chelsea will up their efforts to sign Adams this week, he said: “Chelsea are set to step up their interest in Leeds United’s Tyler Adams this week. The Athletic reported on August 2 that the west London club were considering signing the USMNT midfielder, whose contract at Leeds contains a release clause in the region of £20million."

Leeds United’s interest in Glen Kamara

Therefore, with Adams’s departure increasingly growing, Leeds are looking at possible replacements and according to the Daily Mail have identified Kamara as one.

The report states that the Whites have looked into a deal for Reims midfielder Dion Lopy, but he is joining Almeria, therefore, are now considering Kamara.

There was mention of Leeds’ interest in the Finland international from journalist Dean Jones not so long ago.

Kamara is still under contract at Rangers, with his deal not running out until the summer of 2025.

But that hasn’t stopped speculation arising in regards to his future at the club. According to the Daily Herald, they reported in June that Rangers had put a £5 million price tag on his head.

While teams such as Sheffield United, Southampton, Rennes, Nice, Frosinone and Genoa have all been mentioned with interest in the international midfielder.

It is unclear if Rangers are still willing to sell the midfielder this summer, but Kamara failed to make the matchday squad that were beaten by Kilmarnock over the weekend.