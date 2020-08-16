Leeds United identify international defender as Ben White alternative

Leeds United will turn their attention to Freiburg’s Robin Koch if they can’t complete a deal for number one target Ben White.

The latter spent the previous campaign on loan with the Whites and played a crucial role as Marcelo Bielsa’s men won the Championship title. Therefore, Leeds are desperate to bring White back to Elland Road and have had two bids rejected already for the Brighton defender.

However, the Seagulls are determined to keep the 22-year-old and there is an understanding at Leeds that whilst a deal could happen, it will be very difficult.

So, they are lining up alternatives and the Telegraph have revealed that Koch is emerging as a priority if White doesn’t arrive.

The 24-year-old, who has been capped twice by Germany, is assured in possession and stood out in the Bundesliga last season with his performances. Interestingly, he is entering the final 12 months of his contract now and would be available at a much cheaper price than the £30m Leeds may have to pay for White.

The verdict

You can understand why Leeds are targeting White as he was outstanding last season and the manager knows he suits the system but the reality is it’s going to be a challenge to agree a deal.

The club are right to line up backup options and you have to say that Koch would be a fantastic addition for Leeds.

He has top-level experience, is good in possession and has his best years in front of him, whilst he would be available at a much cheaper fee than White.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.