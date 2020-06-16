Leeds United identify 24-year-old promotion winner as potential Ben White successor

Leeds United are interested in signing Coventry City defender Michael Rose this summer, according to reports from Football Insider.

The Whites will be keen to strengthen their defensive options this summer, especially with a long-awaited return to the Premier League well on the cards for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

A player who is said to be on Leeds’ radar is Coventry City centre-half Michael Rose, who has enjoyed a magnificent campaign in League One with the Sky Blues.

How old are each of these 14 Leeds United players?

1 of 14 Illan Meslier. 19 20 21 22

Rose joined Coventry from Falkirk in the summer, and has been a since become a key player for City, playing an influential role in their promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign.

The 24-year-old has made 40 appearances across all competitions this season, helping City keep their back-line solid and helping them boast the best defensive record in the division, conceding only 30 goals.

The Scot has another year left on his contract in the West Midlands, but Leeds are now said to be interested in signing the defender in order to sold their dilemmas at centre-half.

With Ben White set to return to Brighton after this season, this would leave captain Liam Cooper as their only senior cemtre-back, with Daniel Ayala and Juan Foyth said to be on their radar.

Bielsa’s side sit top of the Championship table ahead of the final nine games of the season.

The Verdict

Rose was excellent for Coventry in 2019/20 and he has really adapted to life in the EFL with ease.

He is excellent at playing the ball out from the back which would be ideal for a Marcelo Bielsa type of player, and he’s still at a decent age.

It would be a mighty step up for Rose, though, and if Leeds do go up, then I believe that he isn’t ready to be playing week in, week out in the Premier League.