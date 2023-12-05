Highlights Ian Poveda's time at Leeds United has been underwhelming, and he needs to leave the club to find regular first-team football elsewhere.

Poveda's recent international call-up to Colombia is unlikely to change Daniel Farke's opinion of him, as Leeds allowed him to participate in the friendlies.

Joe Gelhardt could benefit from Poveda's absence, as he may have a chance to move up the pecking order and showcase his skills in a more central attacking role.

Ian Poveda is yet to really meet the expectations that arose following his promising switch to Leeds United from Manchester City almost four years ago.

The diminutive winger has failed to rip up any trees on loan with Blackburn Rovers and then Blackpool in the Championship in previous loan spells and his contract is up in June.

Although he has been on the fringes of Daniel Farke's squad at times, he realistically needs to leave to gain regular first-team football elsewhere and a parting of ways suits both the Whites and the 23-year-old unless he can change Daniel Farke's mind.

He was used recently from the bench against Rotherham, where he consistently beat his man on the flank but failed to create anything meaningful. His swivels and drop of the shoulder were impressive, but his final action after that left a lot to be desired.

What's the latest on Poveda?

If Poveda has any intentions of changing Farke's verdict on his place in the pecking order, then jetting off to Colombia for international duty doesn't look likely to change that.

Leeds reportedly did not have to accept the call-up, but it appears Farke and co. have allowed the young Colombian to take part in upcoming international friendlies.

They play Venezuela on December 10th and Mexico on the 16th in the United States this week and next. It is the first time Poveda has been named in a senior Colombia squad and will leave Leeds without the winger, in spite of them having multiple options out wide.

Related Further details emerge as Leeds United player set to miss upcoming games Ian Poveda has been granted permission from Leeds to join Colombia for their upcoming friendly games.

What could Poveda's unavailability mean?

One player who could be a beneficiary is Joe Gelhardt. Despite reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post that state he is a player that could end up on loan in the January window, having failed to make much of an impact on Farke’s side so far.

Somewhat hampered by injury, he is regularly making the bench when fit, but hardly ever utilised by Leeds' chief, who has a lot of options in his front line. Gelhardt played seven times in total prior to the recent international break, scoring once before injuring his hand. He also recently sustained a hip issue.

But, when fully fit again, Gelhardt simply needs to be playing at a key stage in his development as a young professional. He is another player that was linked with a move in the summer, and it could become a possibility again if he can't force his way back in during the busy festive period.

Gelhardt could move up the pecking order now Poveda has departed, with the forward also aided by his versatility, though. Gelhardt can play as a right-winger, or behind the striker in Joel Piroe's role, whilst plenty of his career has been played at centre-forward as well.

Joe Gelhardt's career stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Wigan Athletic 21 1 0 Leeds United* 48 3 7 Sunderland 20 3 3

Gelhardt's best work comes when he moves from out to in, or attacks the box from deeper areas, meaning Poveda's availability could see him take his impact substitution spot on the bench to play in such a way.

Rarely has he been utilised as a deeper player, but if Farke can see this in Poveda's absence, then Gelhardt could prove himself to be a player worth keeping around. His direct dribbling style, ability to draw fouls, and goal-scoring touch should all shine if he is not an isolated lone figure up front.

Conversely, game time could also help put Gelhardt in the shop window, if he and Leeds feel like his future, at least in the short-term, lies beyond West Yorkshire. Either way, it is an opportunity for him to kick on with his career in what is a busy festive schedule, when squads are stretched thin and fringe players are handed opportunities.