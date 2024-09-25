Ian Darke has warned Leeds United and Red Bull about the backlash to any potential u-turn on their ownership agreement.

Red Bull invested in the Whites earlier this year, becoming minority owners of the Championship side to take their first step into English football.

The energy drinks company already owns clubs in Austria, Germany and the United States, and has acquired a minority stake in Leeds to add an English side to their portfolio.

But the purchase of a minority share in the Yorkshire outfit has not led to any branding changes to the club’s identity, with a front-of-shirt sponsorship deal, as well as advertising at Elland Road, being the only identifiable differences compared to last season.

However, supporters will be wary of any further potential changes, like Red Bull have made to RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg, such as altering the club’s name or badge, despite chairman Paraag Marathe's promises to leave them be.

Ian Darke issues Leeds United ownership warning

Darke has warned that giving Red Bull any further influence could come at the cost of fan backlash, as he believes they will not want to see any of the club’s history meddled with.

The commentator has claimed that the Austrian company will be committed to Leeds based on the evidence of their other football investments, but is unsure whether that will be to the benefit of the club.

“If you’re an owner of a club like Leeds United, steeped in tradition, it’s a suicide job to let a sponsor have as much influence as they have done elsewhere,” said Darke, via MOT Leeds News.

“The club would be out of their minds if in the long-term they were to allow Red Bull to do that, despite the reassurances we’ve heard.

“But whatever you think of Red Bull’s involvement with the clubs they own, for example, Leipzig, they’re not walking away from them and have invested heavily in progressing them, however you see that.”

Leeds United league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of September 25th) Team P GD Pts 1 West Brom 6 +8 16 2 Sunderland 6 +9 15 3 Burnley 6 +9 13 4 Blackburn Rovers 6 +6 12 5 Sheffield United* 6 +6 12 6 Leeds United 6 +5 12 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Red Bull will be hoping that their latest football investment will hit the ground running by earning promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Whites narrowly missed out last year, and now sit sixth in the Championship table after the opening six games.

Daniel Farke’s side have won three of their six fixtures, drawing two and losing one.

Next up for Leeds will be a home game against Coventry City on 28 September in a 3pm kick-off.

Red Bull have brought success elsewhere

Red Bull have been successful in a lot of their other sporting ventures, even outside of football.

RB Leipzig have gone from the fifth tier to the Champions League under their ownership, RB Salzburg have won several Austrian Bundesliga titles, and they’ve invested heavily to create a world champion Formula One team.

However, supporters will have cause for some scepticism given their track record of transforming the faces of clubs.

Any success that comes with a branding change will not be worth it to supporters if it neglects their history, so this is a promise that the Leeds owners must stick to in order to keep them onside.