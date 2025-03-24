Summary Leeds send scout to Germany for summer signings.

Championship leaders are eyeing Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga talent.

Farke focuses on both promotion and Premier League readiness.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has sent his top scout to his homeland, Germany, to cast an eye over any potential signings in the summer with Premier League shopping in mind.

That's according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon reporting via Patreon on Sunday.

The Championship leaders weren't in action this weekend due to the international break, but according to the latest report by Nixon, there's been no rest for their scouts, as they were in Germany last weekend eyeing up potential talent.

United look on course to return to England's top flight after a two-year absence and heartbreak at Wembley last season. In anticipation of this, Farke is reportedly eyeing up the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga for fresh blood in his squad, as he feels there is always a bargain to be found at that level.

Leeds United send top scout to Germany

The Bundesliga has become a known breeding ground for some excellent talent over the years. The likes of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham honed their skills in Germany's top flight before making big-money moves elsewhere, and more recently we've seen the likes of Omar Marmoush and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens rise to stardom.

Having seen some of this success, the German manager has reportedly sent his top scout out to his homeland to identify targets for the Premier League next season. Leeds currently sit top of the Championship, but are just two points ahead of third-placed Burnley with eight matches remaining.

Despite not having promotion wrapped up just yet, it seems Farke and Leeds have already begun to turn their attention to next season's Premier League challenge that they're expecting is on the horizon.

Nixon also reported that Farke's top scout attended Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga games last weekend, as they look to find a bargain that could pay dividends in the Premier League. The 48-year-old is a firm believer that there is always a bargain to be found at that level, hence the latest scouting mission.

Leeds mustn't get too ahead of themselves just yet with Premier League thinking

The race for the Championship title looks to be a three-horse race between Leeds, Sheffield United, and Burnley, as fourth-placed Sunderland are quite a way behind the three clubs in front of them.

The Whites have been in the driving seat for the majority of the season, but one win in their last four has seen their gap evaporate.

Whilst statistically speaking, Leeds' chance of promotion is more likely than not, they will want to ensure they put this bumpy patch of form behind them when the Championship returns next week. There is still a job to do on the pitch before they can start thinking about a return to the top flight.

24/25 EFL Championship table after 38 games Pos Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1 Leeds United 38 23 11 4 51 80 2 Sheffield United 38 25 7 6 25 80 3 Burnley 38 21 15 2 41 78 4 Sunderland AFC 38 19 12 7 18 69

Of course, United won't be the only team preparing for a promotion they haven't secured yet, but Farke's main focus must remain on results on the pitch and the eight massive games they have coming up. The dip in form has certainly made life more difficult than it needed to be for the league leaders.

However, Farke will still be keen to prepare for the new season and ensure that Leeds have enough quality in the squad to not be under any threat of relegation, should they return to the Premier League. But for now, it's crucial they remain focused on the task at hand before turning their attention to next season.