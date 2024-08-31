Manor Solomon helped inspire Leeds United to a 2-0 victory over Hull City at Elland Road, as the Whites' unbeaten start to the 2024/25 Championship season continued.

Leeds' goals came in the second-half through Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe - Solomon teeing up the first on his debut after joining on loan from Tottenham last week.

Leeds United 2-0 Hull City

There was plenty of early pressure from Leeds, with Manor Solomon looking lively amongst Daniel Farke's attackers. Willy Gnonto had the ball in the net from a flicked-on corner, but was ruled offside.

Despite Leeds' territory, Ivor Pandur didn't have a great deal of work to do, and it was Illan Meslier producing the first big save of the game, denying Chris Bedia's rising drive.

As the first-half wore on, Hull took the game to Leeds more and more, with Liam Millar's influence growing - the Canadian flashed over, cutting in onto his right, and sliced a shot straight at Meslier heading into half-time.

Leeds' start to the second-half mirrored their start to the first, with Brenden Aaronson punching a shot straight at Pandur when he should've made the Hull stopper work harder.

Junior Firpo saw a shot blocked and Solomon couldn't get the elevation on a shooting opportunity to test Pandur properly.

Farke's side's breakthrough was coming, though, and it was Solomon that inspired it with some fabulous wing-play. The Tottenham loanee beat Will Jarvis and Lewis Coyle on the left, crossing for Mateo Joseph to steal in and poke Leeds into the lead.

As Farke looked to squeeze the game beyond Hull, he turned to his bench for fresh legs - Joel Piroe and Largue Ramazani. The latter provided good energy, but it was the former with the killer finish, rounding off a break involving Aaronson, Joseph and Firpo with a cool finish.

Player ratings

Leeds United player ratings

Illan Meslier - 7; Jayden Bogle - 6, Joe Rodon - 6, Pascal Struijk - 7, Junior Firpo - 7; Ethan Ampadu - 6, Ilia Gruev - 7; Manor Solomon - 8, Brenden Aaronson - 7, Willy Gnonto - 7; Mateo Joseph - 8. Subs: Joe Rothwell - n/a, Joel Piroe - 7, Largie Ramazani - 6, Sam Byram - 5, Ao Tanaka - n/a. Not used: Karl Darlow, Joe Gelhardt, James Debayo, Max Wober.

Hull City player ratings

Ivor Pandur - 6; Lewie Coyle - 6, Alfie Jones - 6, Sean McLoughlin - 6, Ryan Giles - 5; Oscar Zambrano - 7; Marvin Mehlem - 6, Regan Slater - 6; Abdulkadir Omur - 6, Chris Bedia - 7, Liam Millar - 7. Subs: Cody Drameh - n/a, Will Jarvis - 5, Kasey Palmer - 5, Mason Burstow - n/a, Xavier Simons - 5. Not used: Anthony Racioppi, Charlie Hughes, Finley Burns, Gustavo Puerta.

Championship table

Leeds move into fourth on eight points after four games, whilst winless Hull are in 19th on three points.

Championship standings (as of 31/08/24) Pos Team P GD Pts 4th Leeds United 4 4 8 19th Hull City 4 -2 3

