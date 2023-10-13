Highlights After Leeds United's relegation, many high-earning players left the club, but Patrick Bamford stayed and has been with them since 2018.

Following their relegation from the Premier League earlier in 2023, Leeds United somewhat cleared the books with a lot of top earners and experienced players departing Elland Road.

One that stayed though was Patrick Bamford, who is one of the longer-serving Whites players, having joined in 2018 from Middlesbrough in a deal that was worth up to £10 million with add-ons.

Bamford has certainly had his ups and downs whilst at the West Yorkshire outfit - but what would be his transfer value now?

How has Patrick Bamford been playing for Leeds recently?

It feels like a long time ago now when Bamford was in top form in the Premier League for Leeds, which led to a maiden England international cap in 2021.

Bamford had scored 16 Championship goals in the 2019-20 season during United's promotion-winning campaign, but no-one would really have expected the striker to improve on that tally in a higher division with fewer matches to play.

In Marcelo Bielsa's system though, Bamford thrived as he hit the back of the net 17 times in his first top flight season for Leeds, but things haven't quite been the same since.

Not long after signing a new five-year deal at Elland Road, Bamford suffered an ankle injury which sidelined him for months, and then pretty much straight after returning he injured his hip celebrating a goal, and then foot problems also sidelined the striker.

It was a luckless campaign which saw Bamford play just 10 times and score twice, but despite staying fit for most of 2022-23, he only scored four Premier League goals in 28 appearances as Leeds were relegated at the end of the season.

Bamford has not been seen much yet in the 2023-24 season under Daniel Farke after suffering a hamstring injury shortly before the start of the campaign, but he made three substitute appearances before the October international break - it may be hard to win his place back in the starting 11 though, thanks to the presence of both Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe.

What is Patrick Bamford's predicted transfer value?

According to Football Transfers, whose AI tools generates the market value of players, Bamford has an xTV (expected transfer value) of €11.7 million - which is the equivalent of £10.1 million.

That is potentially a surprising figure considering it has been over two years since Bamford showed his best form, and he is now aged 30 and hasn't done much since the first half of 2021.

Bamford still has over two-and-a-half years on his contract remaining at Leeds, which could keep his xTV on the high side, and should he start to score on a regular basis in the Championship, the value will look more realistic.

His peak xTV, though, came after his big 2020-21 season, where he hit a peak of €27.7 million (£23.95 million), and at the time you could probably not argue with that value considering he was one of the Premier League's top scorers that year.

That value has steadily started to come down though, due to the mix of injuries and general lack of form for Leeds, and should he not get into Farke's starting 11 then it will probably only start to decrease further.