Plans are already underway for Leeds United and Liam Cooper next season, who are preparing for life back in the Championship following Premier League relegation.

The Whites have appointed two-time winner of the Championship in Daniel Farke, and he is preparing the side for life back in the second tier after a three-year stint in the top flight, which saw Leeds finish ninth, 17th, and 19th.

Multiple players will likely depart Elland Road this summer, with their wage bill said to be fairly sizeable for the Championship.

Leeds have already got to work on trimming their wage bill and there has been a small exodus of players this summer, with Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, and Rodrigo all departing the club.

Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles have seen their contracts expire, too, but been offered the chance to train with the first-team with the possibility that they could earn fresh terms in mind.

How much does Liam Cooper earn at Leeds United?

According to figures taken from Capology, Leeds' club captain earns around £25,000 per week.

Albeit, this figure is an estimate, and it is unclear if relegation from the Premier League will have had any sort of impact on his deal, with Phil Hay of The Athletic reporting that "Leeds are protected by significant clauses inserted into every player’s contract, which will see wages fall by a minimum of 50 per cent and maximum of 60 per cent" in the event of relegation.

Cooper is into the final year of his deal at Elland Road, which runs until the summer of 2024. The 31-year-old has been a long-serving player at Leeds, having played for the club since 2014 after a transfer from Chesterfield.

The Scottish international has been captain of Leeds since 2017, taking the armband from Liam Bridcutt, and has helped Leeds to a promotion from the Championship under the stewardship of Marcelo Bielsa in 2020.

The centre-back currently has 265 appearances for the Whites under his belt, scoring 10 goals and assisting a further six.

Cooper's total gross salary per year is set at around £1.3 million.

How big was Leeds United’s wage bill last season?

Leeds' wage bill during the 2022/23 season is said to be around £56,420,000 gross per year, which averages at 2,350,833 per year per player.

The average weekly salary per player at Leeds last season is £45,208, with the Whites averaging £1,085,000 gross per week on wages.

High earners included Rodrigo Moreno, Jack Harrison, Weston McKennie (on loan from Juventus), Patrick Bamford, and Georginio Rutter; all earn in excess of £70,000 per week.

How will relegation impact Leeds' wage bill?

Not only does every player have an automatic salary cut clause included in their contract, but many are likely to depart for pastures new, and have done so this summer.

Koch, Aaronson, and Llorente have all departed on loan, and Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca are said to follow soon, which will reduce the wage bill significantly.

In the majority of cases, the wages in full will be covered by the loan club, meaning the Whites may have more wiggle room on their wage bill for incoming players.

Reducing the bill will also mean that they should also be able to retain some of their stars and also recruit well, with Leeds having better resources than the majority of the Championship and thus likely to be able to offer higher wages than the majority, if not all, of the rest of the division.