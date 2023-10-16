Highlights Kalvin Phillips has played 165 games in the Championship for Leeds United, scoring 12 goals, which is not surprising given his defensive role in midfield.

England and Man City man, Kalvin Phillips, made his senior debut for Leeds United in the 2014/15 Championship season.

Although he’s now an established Premier League player, despite his struggles at City, he has played more games at EFL level than any other.

Phillips broke through at his boyhood club, Leeds United. He quickly became a fan favourite thanks to his dedication on the field for Leeds. The fact he was also a local lad made him relatable to the fans.

With Phillips currently on international duty and his future at City in doubt, we’ve looked back at his time in the EFL.

How many games has Kalvin Phillips played in the Championship?

Altogether, Phillips played 165 games in the Championship, all for Leeds. In those 165 games, he scored just 12 goals. Given his defensive duties in midfield, this isn’t a surprise.

When did Kalvin Phillips make his Leeds debut?

Phillips, a boyhood Leeds United fan, joined the club aged 14. He progressed through their youth teams and signed a professional deal in the summer of 2014.

Phillips made his debut in the 2014/15 season. After several games being an unused substitute, he started away at Wolves in April 2015. He kept his place the following game and repaid Neil Redfearn’s faith by scoring his first senior goal. The following season, Phillips only made 10 appearances.

The 2016/17 season was the year Phillips cemented himself as a starter for Leeds. In that season, Phillips played 33 games for the club.

The 2017/18 season was Phillips’ best in terms of goals. He played 41 Championship games and scored seven league goals.

When did Kalvin Phillips' time in the EFL end?

For the 2018/19 season, Phillips took his game to another level, thanks to the new Leeds coach, Marcelo Bielsa. Phillips began training as a centre back and deep-lying playmaker, eventually at the base of midfield, to fit into Bielsa’s style.

Leeds reached the play-offs that season, with Phillips playing 42 Championship games. His performances during the campaign had England manager Gareth Southgate considering him for a call-up.

The following season, Phillips was able to help his boyhood club return to the Premier League. He started the season with question marks over his future as Leeds received large offers for their midfielder from Aston Villa. Phillips stayed and was named in The Guardian’s Championship Team of the Season and the Professional Footballers' Association's 2019–20 Championship Team of the Season.

Phillips continued to be crucial in the Leeds side as they impressed in their return to the Premier League. After Bielsa was sacked with Leeds in a relegation battle, he helped keep the side in the Premier League before leaving for Man City.

Since signing for City, he has found minutes hard to come by. He played only 593 minutes across Man City's 2022/23 treble winning season, whilst he has struggled to cement himself in Pep Guardiola's thoughts for the 23/24 campaign as well.

The former EFL man is a regular member of the England squads despite his lack of minutes for his club. Southgate clearly has faith in the midfielder to deliver for his country when called upon.