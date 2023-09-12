Highlights Leeds United's start to the Championship season has been less than ideal, with only six points from five games and a lack of goals being their main problem.

Relegated sides Leicester City and Southampton have performed better, while Leeds have struggled to find their footing.

However, history shows that Daniel Farke's Norwich City teams started slowly in their promotion campaigns before picking up momentum and achieving success, offering some hope for Leeds fans.

Leeds United fans have had taunts that their team are 'falling apart again' already this season - and after an awkward start to the season, they won't want that to continue.

Coming down from the Premier League in 19th place with just 31 points, fans had seen the signs coming the season before, by escaping relegation on the last day at Burnley's expense - but the failure to improve well and failing to fix a leaky defence saw their fate sealed on the final day, although it was probably done in the penultimate game week.

As a result, they started the season in the second-tier - but inconsistent results and transfer sagas have seen the club stop-start - and only now can they focus fully on their season. But with Daniel Farke in charge, they've a man who has won two Championship titles in the past five years - there aren't many better specialists. And with that in mind, Football League World talks you through how his Norwich teams started before taking gold.

How have Leeds started their Championship season?

In all truth, it hasn't been great for the Whites. The three relegated sides, Leicester City, Southampton and Leeds, all came down with what are undoubtedly the three strongest squads in the division - and were all expected to be battling at the top of the league even at this stage.

Leicester and Southampton have stayed true to that. The Foxes have 12 points from five games, only behind Ipswich Town (on goal difference) and Preston North End, who are just one of two unbeaten teams, whilst Southampton sit just outside of the play-offs on goal difference after their 5-0 thumping at Sunderland earlier this month.

But you have to go all the way down to 15th in the table to find Leeds lurking in the wilderness on just six points from five games, with the win over Ipswich being their only three points of the season - incredibly, they are yet to win at Elland Road.

Being held by Sheffield Wednesday for the Owls’ first single point of the season left fans already shaking their heads, and a Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out exit to Salford City was another disappointment, despite being undeserved.

It’s not so much their defence, but a lack of goals that is the problem. Four came in their win over Ipswich, meaning they have scored just three elsewhere, against Birmingham, Cardiff, West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday - simply not good enough for a team of their calibre.

How did Norwich City start their promotion campaigns under Daniel Farke?

For Leeds fans, there is good news - Farke's two promotion campaigns at Carrow Road were largely unsuccessful at the start.

In 2018/19, the Canaries had just four points from their opening five games, on a -3 goal difference - which would only put them 19th in the current table, just above Rotherham United. It took them seven games to find their second win of the season, but a run of just two losses from the start of October until the end of the season fired them up with ease.

It was a similar story in 2020/21. A horror Premier League campaign saw them down, and seven points from their first five games, on a 0 goal difference, would now have them in 12th place. But a resurgent run of just two defeats in 23 games saw them fly up the table, before a nine-game win streak from February through to late March wrapped the title up with relative ease.

If Leeds fans can find any solace, it would be from Farke’s poor start to the campaign before the squad finally clicks into place to run the league riot - though already seven points off the top, that will be a tough task with other clubs gunning for promotion.