Leeds United finished third in the Championship, meaning they are heading for a play-off semi-final showdown with Norwich City, beginning this weekend with the first-leg at Carrow Road.

Promotion has been the aim all season for Daniel Farke's side, and 90 points was not enough to secure their top-flight status, meaning the club embark on a first play-off campaign since 2019, when Marcelo Bielsa oversaw a two-legged defeat to Derby County.

However, there will be concerns should they miss out, with promotion no guarantee, and plans being put into action ahead of next season already, irrespective of the division they find themselves in. They are in good hands, as the former Norwich boss is a two-time Championship winner and is aiming for a third promotion in as many years from the second tier.

Final Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

Neither side go into the clash in particularly strong form, with Leeds having lost four of their last six, while David Wagner’s side have won just two of their last seven in the league. Crucially for Leeds, Farke has the edge over his former side, having won both fixtures during the regular season by an aggregate of four goals to two.

That doesn't guarantee their place at Wembley on May 26th, and all of the above is only delaying decisions the club have to make in the summer. There are players who won't want to stick around after leaving the club due to loan clauses in their contract over the summer, who will need to have their future at Elland Road resolved as quickly as possible, in order for the club to then focus on incomings for Farke.

Leeds United's summer outgoings

Some of those aforementioned loan players may return to the first-team fold in some capacity, with nothing ever certain in football, but many of them could be set for an exit, with two departures already confirmed. Robin Koch has agreed a pre-contract deal with his current loan club, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Luis Sinisterra penned a permanent deal with AFC Bournemouth in February ahead of the summer. However, there will be others joining them in due course heading into June and beyond.

Mike McGrath of The Telegraph is reporting that a quartet of players are expected to be among those to depart Leeds, having performed well enough to secure a permanent switch from Elland Road in the summer. He wrote: "It is not quite win-or-bust for Leeds, who start the play-offs against Norwich in the semi-finals this weekend.

"But there is a contrast between the glory of Wembley and the £135 million-plus that comes with the promotion versus a tricky summer where players will be returning from loans and vultures will circle around exciting talent.

"There is optimism the likes of Diego Llorente, Marc Roca, Max Wöber and Jack Harrison have done enough during the current campaign to interest clubs, which financially eases the heartache of not being among the elite."

Leeds to remain strong in 2024/25

There are no guarantees of how strong you will be when you're set to lose some of your key players after missing out on promotion, but the assets for Leeds should mean they can rebuild next year.

Not only are the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, and Archie Gray potentially players they can make plenty of profit on, but the four loan players mentioned will only improve Leeds' transfer kitty as well, whilst they have another couple of years of parachute payments, too.

Whatever division they find themselves in, Leeds can be hopeful of a positive 2024/25 campaign, and a summer with greater stability, with Farke having come in during a chaotic period for the club last term.