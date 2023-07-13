Leeds United are interested in signing keeper Alexander Nubel from Bayern Munich this summer, although they face competition from Stuttgart.

Who is Alexander Nubel?

The 26-year-old came through the ranks at Paderborn, but he made his name in German football with Schalke, where he made over 50 appearances for the club before sealing a free transfer move to Bayern Munich, which didn’t go down well in Gelsenkirchen.

With Manuel Neuer the number one at the German champions, Nubel always knew game time was going to be hard to come by, and he didn’t even feature as often as he would’ve wanted in cup games.

Therefore, he has spent the past two years on loan in France with Monaco as their first-choice keeper. He is back in Munich now though, where he still has three years left to run on his deal.

Another move is on the cards though, and Bild has revealed that the stopper has two options on the table as he seeks his next challenge.

They state Stuttgart are ready to take Nubel on loan for next season, with Leeds ready to offer the keeper a permanent move away.

Crucially, the update confirms that Bayern would prefer a permanent sale, which would seem to put Leeds in the driving seat, although Nubel would have to agree to move to the Championship.

How much would Alexander Nubel cost Leeds?

It was claimed in May that Bayern are demanding a fee of 15m to 20m euros for the keeper, so it’s fair to say, even with negotiation to lower the price, this would be a significant outlay for Leeds United and Daniel Farke.

As well as that, you would imagine that a player who joined Bayern Munich on a free transfer would be commanding a hefty wage, so it remains to be seen if it’s a deal that’s possible for the Whites.

Do Leeds United need a new goalkeeper?

Illan Meslier is still at Elland Road, but the young Frenchman has been linked with a move away. However, there’s no denying that he struggled a lot last season, which contributed to their relegation. Nevertheless, many fans would be happy if Meslier was the first-choice in the Championship.

Backup Joel Robles has left, so Kristoffer Klaesson would be the most senior keeper behind Meslier, which is why he started the pre-season friendly against Manchester United.

So, whether Meslier stays or not, you would expect a new keeper to be brought in by Leeds, although if Nubel joins he is certainly going to be Daniel Farke’s number one.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

The 49ers have made it clear that they will back Farke in the market, and this would be a statement signing if they could pull it off. Nubel would arrive in his peak years, and he has a lot of top-flight experience under his belt, including successive years with Monaco. You would imagine his arrival would signal the end for Meslier at Leeds, but he could bring in a decent sum this summer.

Elsewhere, a lot of business needs to be done, both in terms of arrivals and outgoings, and Farke will be pushing to get as much of it over the line as possible ahead of the Championship opener against Cardiff on August 6.