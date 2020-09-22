Leeds United hold the key in potential transfer domino effect involving Watford

Udinese are waiting on Leeds United to make an adequate offer for midfielder Rodrigo De Paul before facilitating a move for Watford playmaker Roberto Pereyra, as per Italian publication Messaggero Venneto.

As of yet, Marcelo Bielsa’s side have not matched the valuation that the Serie A side have set for De Paul, and this is subsequently stalling any move from the Italian side for Pereyra.

The Watford player has not featured for Vladimir Ivic’s side this season in the Championship and it is expected he will be moved on from Vicarage Road this summer before the deadline in October.

It’s not just Udinese that are eyeing up a move for the 29-year-old with Italian duo Genoa and Roma also keeping tabs on the former Juventus player, with it said that a 10m euro offer will be enough to prize him away from Hertfordshire.

Meanwhile, on the pitch at the Hornets, Ivic has made an unbeaten start to life in the Championship with Watford, recording one win and one draw thus far.

The verdict

It’s quite clear that Pereyra is a player that will be wanting to play his football in a division higher than the Championship, and a move away was always expected this summer.

With Leeds stalling over the price of De Paul, it could hand an advantage to the likes of Genoa and Roma who are eyeing a move for the Argentinian midfielder.

He’s a classy operator and offers a real creative edge in the final third, but the Hornets already possess a plethora of players who can offer that sort of impact, and with finances tight across the board, a sale looks beneficial for all parties.