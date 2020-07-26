Leeds United hold talks with EFL prospect ahead of potential transfer

Leeds United have reportedly held talks with Wigan Athletic striker Joe Gelhardt at Elland Road ahead of a potential summer move for the 18-year-old prospect this summer.

According to the Sun on Sunday (26th July, page 63), the Whites are one of a number of clubs that are keen to secure the services of the teenager, with the forward having only made his professional debut for the Latics back in 2018, prompting many to label the player as a ‘wonderkid’.

A versatile forward player, Gelhardt is capable of playing in numerous positions within the final third and would offer a bright alternative to Patrick Bamford up top for the Whites next term as they seek to re-establish themselves as a Premier League club after going up as champions.

The youngster currently has just one year remaining on his current contract at the DW Stadium and would certainly be earmarked by many as one of the more likely departures from the troubled club this summer after a bright campaign for the young prospect.

Have each of these 15 Leeds United players scored a league goal this season?

1 of 15 Kalvin Phillips. Yes No

The Verdict

This would be a real signal of intent from the Whites this summer, with Gelhardt having been earmarked as one of the EFL’s brightest prospects this season after making the step up from Wigan’s academy system in recent years.

The 18-year-old would add pace and superb dribbling ability to the Leeds United ranks, whilst his work-rate off the ball is also sure to appeal to Marcelo Bielsa.

Given that the club have seemingly stolen a march on their rivals after reportedly holding talks with the player, it would be fair to say that the club are in the driving seat for a player who has the potential to go to the very top of the game in years to come.