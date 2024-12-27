Leeds United are keen on a move for Mjällby AIF goalkeeper Noel Törnqvist.

This is according to a report from Swedish outlet FotbollDirekt, who believe the shot-stopper could be on his way out of his current side in the near future, with a deal possible.

Leeds addressed their goalkeeping department during the summer transfer window, with Alex Cairns joining from Salford City during the summer to compete with Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow.

Darlow has been the backup option for much of his time at Elland Road and could potentially step up to be number one in West Yorkshire, but Meslier has retained his starting spot.

The latter has continued to be trusted by Daniel Farke and with this in mind, the shot-stopper area may not need to be addressed during the January window, especially if Darlow and Cairns stay put.

However, Meslier has been linked with a move away from Elland Road on numerous occasions since the Whites' relegation from the Premier League.

Manchester United are the latest side reported to have taken an interest in the young keeper, but whether he moves to Old Trafford or another destination during the winter window remains to be seen.

Leeds certainly seem to be prepared for that possibility, having been linked with a move for Caoimhin Kelleher in recent times, but another stopper also seems to be on Farke's radar.

Noel Törnqvist attracting interest from Leeds United

Leeds are thought to have a "serious" and "concrete" interest in Törnqvist.

This is according to FotbollDirekt, who believe the Whites have gone to see him in action on numerous occasions this autumn, ahead of a potential swoop for the Swede.

There's no news on any bids for the player, but the outlet reached out to the Swedish club's sporting director Hasse Larsson, who confirmed that there's interest in the player.

His price is set at around SEK 15 million (£1.1m), which could make this deal an affordable one for Leeds, who may not want to spend too much during the January window.

Daniel Farke may want to avoid any risks in the goalkeeping department

In the short term, Leeds will want stability.

Keeping Meslier may be the preferred option at this point, because he's used to life at West Yorkshire and won't need time to settle in.

A change in the goalkeeping department mid-season is always risky - and the Whites should be looking to retain Meslier for now.

But if he does go, Farke will want a reliable stopper who has performed at a high level before and can perform consistently well.

If he feels Törnqvist can do the job, he should pursue a move for the stopper.