Leeds United are going to have some late fitness calls to make ahead of their game against Plymouth Argyle as Daniel James, Joe Gelhardt and Patrick Bamford are all doubts for the match, Daniel Farke has revealed.

It's hard to escape the injury bug in this league. With the number of games that teams play throughout a season, hoping for a fully fit team is a dream scenario.

The reality of the situation - having to deal with many fitness issues at once - is what Leeds currently find themselves in. They are down two midfielders (Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev) with long-term knee injuries, one of their wingers (Largie Ramazani) is out for another four weeks with an ankle issue and they have weak defensive depth; again, because of injuries.

The options that Leeds do have in reserve have done pretty well, in fairness to them. They're third in the league and are level on points with Burnley (second).

2024/25 Championship table (as of 31/10/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 12 14 28 2 Burnley 12 12 23 3 Leeds United 12 11 23 4 Sheffield United 12 6 22 5 West Bromwich Albion 12 6 20 6 Blackburn Rovers 12 4 19

But, at some point, all of these issues are going to catch up to Farke and his players again. That time might be starting now.

Leeds face late fitness call on attacking trio

Whether or not James, Gelhardt or Bamford will be fit enough to play against Wayne Rooney's side this weekend is yet to be determined, according to Leeds' boss. He said that the availability of the former and the latter will depend on how they do in Friday's training session.

"A few question marks," stated Farke, via the Yorkshire Evening Post. "Joffy [Joe Gelhardt] got a hip contusion in training, so late decision with him and two question marks behind Daniel James and Patrick Bamford. Daniel James with some problems with his hamstring again and Patrick with his adductor.

"They missed training yesterday. They were both involved today in a light session but the final assessment is tomorrow when we have our light session and we'll make a decision. It depends how they come through the session."

In some positive Leeds fitness news, for once, defender Max Wober is back in training from a knee injury that has kept him from making his first league appearance of the season.

"Good news with Max Wober, since Tuesday he's back in major parts of team training. He was out for five and a half weeks, joined us Tuesday, Wednesday and today had individual session. We have to be careful but it's good news.

"He is not ready to start a game. It's not like after two sessions you're fully ready. In an emergency we can pick him and he can deliver a few minutes but we're not too forced at the minute. He's experienced and I expect him to be back fully available soon. Obviously he's not 100 per cent yet."

At the back is where Farke has the least options, and the players that he does have to work with will be even more limited with Jayden Bogle unavailable this weekend due to suspension. Junior Firpo will return from his one-game ban this weekend, though. Getting Wober back to full health will make life easier for his fellow defenders and his manager.

Leeds' currently stretched state could have lasting effects

With the injury issues that Leeds are facing, there isn't much room for them to rotate and be comfortable in doing so. Sure, they could give Joe Rodon a game off, but that would probably mean that a youth player would have to fill that spot in the starting XI.

They play three games in the space of seven days, starting with Plymouth, then Millwall, then Queens Park Rangers, before the November international break hits.

If a lot of the players that are used in those games have to play most, if not all, of the minutes, then that could leave them at a higher risk of picking up injuries.

This is what early-season health problems can do to a team: it can be a real struggle to get out of that injury cycle once it starts.