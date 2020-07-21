Leeds United hit with frustrating injury blow ahead of Charlton Athletic clash

Leeds United have been hit with a frustrating injury blow, with the club confirming that Gaetano Berardi is set to be ruled out of action with an ACL tear.

Berardi picked up the injury against Derby County, in a match which Leeds ran out comfortable 3-1 winners over the Rams on the day.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have already been crowned champions of the second-tier, and will be hoping they can finish the season with a win against Charlton Athletic on Wednesday evening.

The Whites are eight points clear of second-placed West Brom, and will fancy their chances of surprising a few teams next season in the Premier League.

But it remains to be seen as to whether Berardi will still be with the club when they’re playing in the top-flight next term, as his contract is set to expire at the end of this year’s campaign.

The defender extended his stay at Elland Road until the end of the season, after off-the-field events disrupted the sporting calendar across the UK.

The 31-year-old made 25 appearances in total for Leeds in their promotion-winning season, and you would imagine that he’ll be keen to have his chance of playing in the Premier League for the Whites.

But this frustrating injury blow will definitely have an impact on his chances, and Leeds now have a decision to make on his future at the club.

The Verdict:

Leeds have a real dilemma on their hands now.

Berardi has been a reliable member of the squad when called upon by Marcelo Bielsa, and his injury couldn’t have come at a worse time.

It’s a tricky situation for Leeds now though, as they have to decide whether they’ll keep him with the club and support him during his rehabilitation period.

He’ll be desperate to prove himself in the Premier League with the Yorkshire-based club next season.