Leeds United hit back at Brentford swipe in a fashion fans will love to see

A picture of Neal Maupay celebrating in-front of the Leeds United fans last season has sparked the Whites’ official account to issue a cheeky response the way of their Championship rivals.

Leeds’ social media team have been at the centre of some witty comebacks over the entire season, which has been the case after Brentford issued a sly dig their way with a picture of Maupay celebrating during last year’s 1-1 draw.

The game in question was October’s meeting at Elland Road, where Maupay converted a controversial penalty that was awarded after Ollie Watkins fell in the area.

If you are a football person please join the challenge of posting a football photo.

Just one picture, no description. Please copy the text in your status, post a picture and look at some great memories/pictures pic.twitter.com/b7oZ7rjGhS — Brentford FC (Stay at 🏡) (@BrentfordFC) March 29, 2020

Marcelo Bielsa’s side would then equalise through Pontus Jansson – the current Brentford skipper.

In wake of Brentford’s tweet, Leeds’ official account hit back with a poll, asking fans: “130 years of history… Obsessed? Rent free? All of the above?”

As expected, Leeds’ fans have responded, with a whopping 75% of the vote classing Brentford both ‘obsessed’, and that the Whites are living in their heads ‘rent free’.

🤣 130 years of history… — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 29, 2020

Both Leeds and Brentford have had this season’s promotion pushes put on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus, which has led to an increase in output from social media teams.

The season will resume no earlier than April 30th.

The Verdict

Although some clubs can take things too far sometimes, it’s a good little exchange from Leeds and Brentford here.

Last season’s fixture had a lot of needle, and since then, this year’s meetings have followed a similar suit.

Not many Leeds fans will like to admit it, but this is something of a modern day rivalry, with the pair, fittingly, going up against each other for promotion in 2019/20.

Thoughts? Let us know!

QUIZ: Leeds United in 2019 – How much do you remember about the year gone by?

1 of 20 Who scored Leeds' first goal of 2019? Jack Clarke Pontus Jansson Ezgjan Alioski Kemar Roofe