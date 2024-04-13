Highlights Mark Viduka's impact at Leeds United was undeniable, scoring impressive 22 goals in his debut season in the Premier League.

Viduka etched his name in history by scoring four goals in a sensational match against Liverpool, showcasing his world-class talent.

The Australian striker's prowess extended beyond Leeds, consistently tormenting teams like Charlton Athletic and Liverpool throughout his career.

Leeds United have been blessed with a number of master marksmen leading the line for the Lilywhites, none more so than in their Premier League days.

Harry Kewell, Alan Smith and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink tormented defences during the days of their top flight success, but none were more deadly than Australian, Mark Viduka.

Signed from Celtic ahead of the 2000/01 campaign, the striker was brought to Elland Road to aid the season's previous top scorer, Michael Bridges, in their second season among Europe's elite in the Champions League, and it would be against one of England's most successful clubs in that competition that he would torment during his maiden season in Yorkshire.

Mark Viduka's first season at Leeds United

Having impressed during his first season at Celtic Park, Leeds manager David O'Leary signed Viduka ahead of the 2000/01 season, having just guided the Lilywhites to a third placed finish in the Premier League.

It made for a strong attacking force to start the new campaign alongside Michael Bridges and Harry Kewell, but early season injuries forged new partnerships to form within the squad, with Alan Smith and Robbie Keane, signed on loan from Inter Milan, aiding the Australian during his first season at the club.

Viduka would open his Premier League account at the fourth time of asking in a win over Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road, scoring twice before doing the same five days later in another triumph against Charlton Athletic. The striker had scored his first goal for the club in their Group H encounter against Besiktas, seemingly opening the floodgates to his goal-scoring exploits.

The striker had accustomed well to life in Yorkshire, and it would be at Elland Road where he would produce one of his most iconic performances against one of England's most successful sides.

Liverpool were the visitors, and the Reds looked destined to cruise to victory when goals from Sami Hyypia and Christian Ziege had the visitors in a commanding position early on. Viduka would produce a fine chipped finish for his first of the afternoon, shortly before pulling Leeds level heading into the break.

Despite Vladimir Smicer restoring Gerard Houllier's side's lead, the Australian would not be denied his moment of glory, assuming hero status with two goals in two minutes, ending the scoring as he had started it, executing another dinked finish over Sander Westerveld to send Elland Road into a sea of chaos as he scored four goals in a game for the first, and only time in his career.

Viduka would continue his goal-scoring form in all competitions, ending the season 22 goals and six assists in 51 games, scoring four times in the Champions League as Leeds reached the semi-final stages of the competition before losing to Valencia.

Mark Viduka's record against Liverpool was his joint-most prolific during his Leeds career

Following one from his four-goal haul against the Merseyside club, Viduka would fail to score in his next three matches against the Reds, before netting against them in a defeat at Anfield in the 2002/03 season, scoring once more in his final appearance against the club with the Lilywhites.

The Australian would end his Leeds career with 71 goals in 165 games, joining Middlesbrough for £4.5 million following their qualification for the UEFA Cup. He would spend three years at the Riverside Stadium before ending his career in the North East with Newcastle United, and is still often regarded as one of the best Australian players to grace the Premier League.

Over the course of his career in England, Viduka had a numbered of favoured opponents, but none more so than Charlton Athletic, who he scored his first league goal against when first arriving from north of the border.

He would equal the amount of goals scored against Liverpool along with the Addicks during his Leeds career, having scored six times for the Lilywhites, but would continue to torment them with Boro and the Magpies, taking his tally to eight during his time in England.

He would also enjoy fixtures against Fulham and Birmingham City, but his goals against Liverpool will be those fondly remembered by Leeds fans.

Mark Viduka's record against teams faced as per Transfermarkt Team Matches played Games won Games lost Goals scored Charlton Athletic 13 9 2 8 Fulham 10 6 3 8 Birmingham City 10 5 4 7 Liverpool 16 3 10 6 Tottenham Hotspur 16 5 9 6

Viduka is still to this day Leeds United's top scorer in the Premier League era and will go down as one of the best strikers to grace the Elland Road turf, but one thing is for sure, Premier League defences will be happy they are not up against him in the modern game.