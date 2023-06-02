It has been revealed that Angus Kinnear is overseeing provisional head coach enquiries for Leeds United.

That is according to Phil Hay of The Athletic, who claims that CEO Kinnear is now in charge of most footballing matters at the club, in the absence of Victor Orta and Andrea Radrizzani.

The Whites will be playing second tier football once again next season. They have been relegated from the Premier League after a three-year stint in the top flight.

Leeds ended the season in 19th with Sam Allardyce in charge and conceded the most goals (78) in the Premier League in the process.

They have been managed by Jesse Marsch, Michael Skubala, Javi Gracia, and Allardyce this season, but question marks surround who will be in the dugout for the start of the 2023/24 season.

What's the latest in Leeds United's managerial hunt? Is Angus Kinnear still involved at Leeds?

Leeds confirmed this morning that they would be parting ways with Allardyce after four games in charge.

Hay has claimed that the club have been "provisionally looking at alternatives."

He explained that the prospective new Leeds majority owners have also been involved in discussions behind the scenes regarding a replacement, he added: "49ers Enterprises has itself been active in browsing the market."

However, an unpopular figure with the fans is leading the talks surrounding a successor, with Leeds' former director of football gone, and Radrizzani in Italy for talks recently with Sampdoria, leaving CEO Kinnear in charge, Hay added: "Kinnear has overseen much of the work, in the absence of concerted leadership above him. [He is] overseeing provisional head coach enquiries.

"Kinnear and the staff around him have spent the past five days trying to take provisional steps forward."

Football League World sources have told us that it is likely Kinnear remains at the club for at least the next season. The club need someone to help oversee 49ers Enterprises transition in once a majority takeover is confirmed.

Should Leeds keep Angus Kinnear?

Long-term, this would be a bad idea, such is the relationship with the recent hierarchy and the fans.

However, keeping him around for now should not affect football operations negatively, even if he is a very unpopular figure at Elland Road.

Many fans would happily see the back of Radrizzani, Kinnear, and Orta; but Kinnear will help the 49ers settle in and without him Leeds would have no one doing some important work behind the scenes, especially regarding a head coach, and with little time to waste on that front.