Highlights Leeds United's young talent Sonny Perkins has been loaned out to Oxford for the 2023-24 season due to a lack of game-time opportunities.

Perkins has struggled to make an impact at Oxford, with limited appearances and an absence from matchday squads.

If Perkins continues to struggle for game-time, Leeds may have to make a decision on his future, as he cannot be loaned out again and his only other option would be to play for Leeds' under-21 team.

With Leeds United having a pretty strong squad to compete at the top of the Championship, a few of their talented youngsters were always going to struggle for game-time this season.

Archie Gray seems to be somewhat of an anomaly as he is playing week in, week out at the age of 17, but the likes of Charlie Cresswell and Joe Gelhardt have struggled to force their way into Daniel Farke's plans.

Another player who had first-team exposure last season was versatile attacker Sonny Perkins, who appeared three times in cup competitions and even scored in the FA Cup against Cardiff City, as well as netting 13 times at under-21 level.

The 19-year-old, despite having a bright future ahead of him, was not part of Farke's plans though after signings were made in the final third, and a decision was made to loan him out for the 2023-24 campaign.

What is Sonny Perkins' current situation?

With a number of attacking options ahead of him such as Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford, the decision was made to let Perkins continue his development away from Elland Road late on in the transfer window.

A club that has done well with young loanees in the past, Oxford was a good location for Perkins to land to hopefully score and create goals and be part of a successful side, especially with a young, attack-minded head coach such as Liam Manning guiding him.

And whilst Oxford have been successful so far this season as they sit second in the League One standings, Perkins has not had much luck himself.

Perkins made his U's debut by coming off the bench in the final moments of a 2-1 defeat against Port Vale in early September, although the match was all square at the time with Manning's side chasing a winner, and a further very brief cameo came two weeks later against Fleetwood Town.

The forward made his first start a few days later in an EFL Trophy clash with MK Dons, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for Oxford, but then for nearly two months, Perkins was absent from any kind of matchday squad.

It was only in their FA Cup round one match against Maidenhead United a couple of weeks ago that Perkins once again was in a squad, coming off the bench once more late in the game, and then he finally bagged his first goal in a 5-0 demolition of Chelsea's under-21's a few days later.

Interim manager Craig Short though decided to leave Perkins out when United faced Leyton Orient in the league at the weekend with Gatlin O'Donkor preferred on the bench, putting him somewhat back to square one.

Perkins' absence for most of September and October wasn't anything to do with injuries, it was just Manning not selecting him in the 18-man squad as he confirmed a few weeks ago, which is surprising considering he is so highly-rated at Leeds.

What next for Sonny Perkins?

There's a chance that Perkins could play more of a part under Oxford's new head coach Des Buckingham, but that isn't a given either, and if the lack of game-time continues going into January, then Leeds could have a decision to make.

Should they recall him though, they cannot send him out on loan again - that is because of his opening day of the Championship season appearance against Cardiff City, meaning he has already featured for two sides this season and cannot play for a third.

The only other option would be for Perkins to spend the second half of the season in Leeds' under-21's, which would probably not do much for his development, but it could bring his confidence back somewhat.

The hope will be that Buckingham sees something in Perkins and gets him playing and firing among all the other attacking talent that Oxford have, but it's hard not to say that the last few months of the attacker's career haven't been wasted.