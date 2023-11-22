Highlights Leeds United should prioritize signing Joe Rodon permanently to avoid a situation similar to Ben White's departure.

Tottenham values Rodon at £20 million, but may accept a lower fee due to his contract expiring next year.

Leeds could potentially use Willy Gnonto as a bargaining chip in a swap deal with Tottenham for Rodon.

Since joining on loan from Tottenham in August, Welsh centre-back Joe Rodon has been a mainstay at the back for Leeds United, impressing the Elland Road faithful with his performances.

His form for the Whites has drawn some comparisons to Arsenal star Ben White, who spent a season on loan with the club during their 2019/20 Championship winning campaign.

The now England international joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Brighton in 2019 and impressed so much during his time at Elland Road that Leeds tried and ultimately failed to sign White on three separate occasions in the summer of 2020, according to Sky Sports.

White went back to parent club Brighton and was subsequently signed by Arsenal a year later.

It's vital for Leeds that they sign Rodon permanently at the end of the season to ensure a repeat of Ben White's situation is avoided.

The Welshman's contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expires in June 2025, meaning he'll still have one year left on his deal at Spurs. With the ex-Swansea man seemingly not in Ange Postecoglu's plans going forward, it's vital that Leeds strike a deal this summer.

It's been mooted in recent days that Leeds forward Willy Gnonto could depart Elland Road for Tottenham, according to the Daily Express.

With that in mind, Leeds could explore a swap deal which would see Gnonto join Spurs and Rodon join Leeds on a permanent basis. Gnonto has started just six games this season and isn't too popular among supporters after going on strike in August to force a move away from the club.

How much is Joe Rodon worth?

According to the Daily Express, Spurs value Rodon at £20million. However, with just one year left on his deal come the summer, Spurs may be happy to accept a cut-price deal in a bid to shift the centre-back for some sort of fee rather than lose him for free the following year.

It is unlikely that Leeds would be able to afford Spurs' £20million demands as a Championship club, but if the Whites were to gain promotion to the Premier League this season they would likely have the funds to sign Rodon on a permanent basis.

Even without promotion, Leeds could utilise Gnonto's willingness to leave the club as a pawn to complete a potential swap deal between the two clubs.

Joe Rodon has made 13 Championship appearances for Leeds this season.

Which clubs are interested in Willy Gnonto?

A host of clubs are said to be interested in the 20-year-old Italian attacker, both in his homeland of Italy and England. Leeds reportedly turned down a bid of £25million from Everton in the summer, according to Football Transfers.

More recently, Serie A outfits, Roma and Lazio were reported to be keen on the Italian international according to Teamtalk. Gnonto handed in a transfer request in August, so there's no doubt the youngster wants a move away from Yorkshire.

In August, it was reported by London World that Spurs were interested in Gnonto following Harry Kane's move to Bayern Munich earlier that month.

Despite a host of clubs in the mix for his signature, Leeds United may look to strike a deal with the London-based club in the near future as a way of ensuring that Joe Rodon joins the club on a permanent basis.