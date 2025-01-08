Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer believes that Leeds United are in the driver's seat amid the race to secure Nottingham Forest outcast Andrew Omobamidele.

The 22-year-old defender has reportedly received interest from both Leeds and Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United after failing to make a single league appearance for the high-flying Nottinghamshire side this season.

Chris Wilder's side have nowhere to hide regarding their desperation for defensive recruitment, following an achilles injury to loanee Harry Souttar.

Leeds, meanwhile, have a more tactical desire to bolster their back-line, having conceded ten more goals than their nearest rivals Burnley, and two more than the Blades.

The top of the Championship table dictates than both clubs are seemingly just as desirable destinations on paper, however Palmer believes the upper hand may come from Daniel Farke's managerial past.

Farke and Omobamidele's history make it 'Advantage Leeds United' according to Carlton Palmer

Despite addressing Sheffield United's urgency in plugging the defensive gap left by Souttar, Carlton Palmer insists that Andrew Omobamidele's time with Daniel Farke at Norwich makes Leeds United the clear front-runners in this emerging transfer race.

"Sheffield United and Leeds United are in the race to sign Nottingham Forest's 22-year-old Irish international centre-back Andrew Omobamidele.

"It's been really difficult for him to get games at Forest since his arrival from Norwich City in 2023, moving for a reported fee of £11 million.

"Last season he only managed to make 14 appearances in all competitions, and this season he's only featured once in the EFL Cup.

"Interestingly, it was current Leeds manager Daniel Farke who handed Omobamidele his Premier League debut against the Gunners in 2021, after which Farke reported saying he was 'outstanding'.

"So, it'll be interesting. Apparently, Nottingham Forest are looking to raise money, have said he's available for a loan with a view to a guaranteed buy.

"There's only a point separating Sheffield United and Leeds United, though with the injury to Harry Souttar, the Blades will be desperate to bring in a central defender who's going to play.

"I wouldn't say it's necessarily an advantage to Sheffield United, I'd say it's an advantage to Leeds, given that Farke gave him his debut, he's played under the German and knows the manager really well, so I'd say advantage Leeds United.

"But as we know, the new owners have come into Sheffield United, and they're going to back Chris Wilder in the January window.

"Both clubs know that if they sign him on loan, it is with a view to a permanent deal, so they can't take it back. But it's not over the top money, if the fee is £10 million, you'd pay that at the top end of the Championship these days anyway.

"So yes, I would say Leeds United have the advantage currently, just given that Omobamidele knows the manager and gave him his debut. If the player is available and is willing to speak to both clubs, we'll see.

"If he's leaving Nottingham Forest he'll be wanting to be guaranteed first team football. He won't be wanting to go to either of these clubs and sit on the bench.

"Sheffield United are obviously desperate to bring in a replacement for Harry Souttar, but if Leeds United can assure him first-team football and come up with the money, I think he'll be heading to Leeds."

How much time did Andrew Omobamidele spend with Daniel Farke at Norwich?

Making his professional debut with Norwich City in January 2021, the first fifteen games of the Irishman's career were awarded by current Leeds boss Daniel Farke.

Andrew Omobamidele - Career apps by manager (as per Transfermarkt) Coach Apps Minutes David Wright 36 3.118' David Wagner 23 1.490' Dean Smith 16 1.440' Daniel Farke 15 1.184' Nuno Espírito Santo 15 1.188' Paul Williams 12 1.073' Allan Russell 1 17'

He would receive his first Championship start in April of the same year, where an impressive 90 minutes against Preston North End would result in Farke entrusting the then 18-year-old with all of the remaining seven fixtures of season as the Canaries cruised to promotion.

The following season, Omobamidele's performances were one of few positives in a torrid opening to the Premier League campaign that saw Farke eventually sacked, with eight losses from their opening eleven matches.

Daniel Farke and Andrew Omobamidele seemingly have a great working relationship that was cut short by the German's untimely departure from Carrow Road. Perhaps their is some truth in Palmer's assumption that the intrapersonal factors may be enough to see the defender arrive in West Yorkshire in the coming weeks.