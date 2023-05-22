Leeds United look set to rival the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham United for Blackburn Rovers' young star Adam Wharton, Football League World sources have revealed.

The Daily Mail reported last month that Newcastle are said to be most keen, as they believe scouts have been sent to watch the young midfield star from various Premier League clubs.

Another source claims West Ham are very keen, with reliable Hammers insider 'ExWHUEmployee speaking on the West Ham Way podcast, he said: “We are certainly looking at players in the Championship.

“One to keep an eye on is Wharton of Blackburn Rovers, who has very much impressed this season.”

Wharton is the younger brother of Scott, who plays in central defence for Blackburn, with the pair starring for the side who came close to securing a play-off spot.

Wharton's role within the first-team set up has grown as the season has developed, being entrusted with more minutes in the heart of Blackburn's midfield.

The central-midfielder has played 22 games for the club so far, scoring twice and assisting a further two goals as well.

Blackburn have already lost key players this summer, with Ben Brereton-Diaz set to join Villarreal and both Bradley Dack and Daniel Ayala also departing when their contracts expire on June 1st.

Are Leeds United interested in Adam Wharton?

Leeds United may be about to join the race for the 18-year-old, with Football League World sources confirming that Leeds' scouts have "watched him loads" this season.

However, there are "many" other sides in the race to sign Wharton, and any move from Leeds would likely be contingent on surviving the drop to the second tier to have any chance of signing the midfielder.

Blackburn's academy graduate scored during the final day win over Millwall where scouts were in attendance from a number of top flight clubs.

He is under contract with the club until 2027, meaning Blackburn are well protected in the market to any potential suitors.

Despite the number of clubs in for him, Leeds are thought to be one of the most keen, having kept tabs on his process at Ewood Park for much of his breakout campaign.

Would Wharton be a good signing for Leeds?

Considering Wharton's quality, he would be an outstanding addition for Leeds, albeit an unlikely one, given the club's current predicament at the bottom of the Premier League.

The best players seem to have ample time on the ball when in possession, which perfectly describes Wharton. He will make it to the top because of his quality, but also his composure at such a young age.

The most impressive thing about the England U-19 international is his incredible calmness on the ball for his age, paired with a good range of pass off both feet, and he also isn't shy of the more physical side of the game, either.

The only issue for Leeds, is that they have a wealth of young central-midfielders on their books currently, with the Whites needing to find a pathway for the likes of Lewis Bate, Darko Gyabi, and Archie Gray into their first-team soon. Perhaps there are more pressing matters for them currently than adding Wharton into that mix.