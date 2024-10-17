On the whole, it has been an excellent start to the 2024/25 Championship for Sunderland.

Under new manager Regis Le Bris, the Black Cats have taken 19 points from their nine league games so far this season.

That has put them top of the current second-tier standings, and may have generated some hopes of promotion back to the Premier League.

But one individual at the Stadium of Light who is still enduring a more difficult period at this moment in time, is Niall Huggins.

Injury struggles have continued for Sunderland defender

So far this season, Huggins has yet to make a single appearance for Le Bris' side, as he recovers from a knee injury.

Indeed, that issue means that the defender has not made a single appearance for the Black Cats since December, in what has been a continuation of his struggles since joining the club.

Having arrived at Sunderland back in the summer of 2021, a number of injury problems mean that the 23-year-old has now made just 28 appearances in over three years with the club.

Niall Huggins Sunderland record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 4 0 1 2022/23 4 0 0 2023/24 20 1 1 2024/25 0 0 0 As of 17th October 2024

Despite that, Huggins has now been handed something of a show of faith at the Stadium Of Light, when looking ahead to the future.

On Wednesday night, it was announced that the defender has signed a new two-year contract with the club, with the option of a further year.

As a result, his future at The Stadium of Light is now effectively secure until the end of the 2026/27 season.

While there may be some surprise at this move given Huggins' recent history, it could be argued that one club who will be particularly pleased with this announcement, is Leeds United.

Financial windfall still on the cards for Leeds United

It was of course, a move away from Leeds that saw Huggins join Sunderland a little more than three years ago.

The defender had previously come through the youth ranks with the Elland Road club, making a solitary first-team appearance for them.

At the time of his departure for the Black Cats, it was reported that Leeds had allowed Huggins to leave for free.

However, they did apparently include a sell-on fee in that deal, which they may have been concerned about missing out on.

With Huggins' previous contract having been due to expire at the end of this season, his lack of game time and injury issues mean it may have been no surprise if he had not got a new one.

Had that been the case, it would of course, have seen him leave Sunderland for free next summer, denying Leeds the chance to recoup the sell-on fee they have in this deal.

But with the defender having now put pen to paper on his new deal at the Stadium of Light, there will now be more chances for him to be sold further down the line.

That of course, means there is also a greater possibility that Leeds could receive that sell-on fee they included in this deal.

Related Leeds United eye move for ex-Arsenal midfielder in search for Ampadu, Gruev replacement More available bodies in the middle of the pitch are being scouted by Daniel Farke and his team.

In doing so, that will ensure they do get something from Huggins' move to Sunderland, with some extra useful funds that can be reinvested at Elland Road.

It would also ease any scrutiny there might have been on those at the club, for taking the decision to initially let him leave for fee, at a time when they could have demanded payment for him.

With that in mind, while Huggins' new Sunderland contract may have raised eyebrows in some corners, it feels unlikely there will have been any complaints about it from those at Leeds United.