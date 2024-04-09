Highlights Despite limited minutes, Connor Roberts has made an impressive impact at Leeds with a goal and an assist off the bench.

Roberts provides defensive cover and a goal threat but may not be the definite answer to Leeds' right-back issue.

Leeds should be cautious about making a permanent deal with Roberts and consider other options for the Premier League.

Connor Roberts has become something of a fan favourite at Leeds United despite not being quite a regular in the starting line-up just yet.

Out of favour at Burnley, the right-back made the move to Elland Road in the January transfer window, and whilst his minutes have been limited, his impact has been impressive.

Despite starting just once since he arrived at Leeds, Roberts has already accrued a goal and an assist, proving his worth from the bench when Daniel Farke's side have been in search of a goal; his professionalism and sense of humour have also proved to be popular.

The Wales international has struggled with injuries in recent weeks, but Farke has called Roberts an "important" part of the squad as the Whites approach the final month of the season.

Saturday's loss to Coventry City means Leeds are currently third in the race for automatic promotion, and they need to be ready to capitalise should either Ipswich Town or Leicester City slip up.

Roberts provides ample cover defensively as well as a goal threat from full-back. His return over the weekend also allowed teenager Archie Gray to move into midfield, where the 18-year-old is most comfortable, in the second-half as Leeds searched for a way back into the game against the Sky Blues.

Roberts was a key player under Vincent Kompany as Burnley secured promotion last season, but struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League, as the Clarets won just one of their opening nine games. It's not that Roberts isn't a top-flight standard player, but he's definitely not a concrete answer for any club looking for a solid right-back option at that level.

Having found some confidence back in the Championship, you could suggest that Roberts has found his level, and, therefore, Leeds should be wary of tying him down to a permanent deal if they are promoted.

Connor Roberts stats 23/24 as per Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Premier League 14 0 0 819 Championship 9 1 1 221 EFL Cup 2 0 0 31 FA Cup 1 0 0 90

Leeds able to cope without Roberts

Roberts has, by all accounts, enjoyed his time at Leeds, with his goal against league leaders Leicester endearing him to the Elland Road faithful despite his limited minutes.

But, whilst his return to the side will be greeted with relief as it allows Gray to move into his more natural midfield position, it won't have a monumental impact on how Leeds perform.

Since Roberts joined the club, Leeds have lost just once. But with the 28-year-old starting only one game in that time, a 1-0 win at home to Stoke City, he won't be credited with having contributed heavily to the side's upturn in form, and Farke has been able to work around his absence in recent weeks.

Roberts not the definite answer to Leeds' right-back issue

Leeds have rotated their options at right-back all season, with Luke Ayling, Sam Byram, Jamie Shackleton, and Djed Spence (prior to his loan being terminated) getting their chance. Gray has been the settled option there for most of the campaign since Autumn, even after Roberts' arrival.

But whilst Roberts has provided cover and allowed Gray to push on into midfield on occasions, his lack of minutes suggests he isn't a definite part of Farke's long-term plans.

Leeds will want to bring in a new right-back in order to move Gray into midfield on a permanent basis, with Ayling, Shackleton, Byram and Cody Drameh all set to move on in the summer; it's an area of concern in the squad, but Roberts is not necessarily the answer.

The former Swansea man has carved out a good career for himself in the Championship, but has struggled to hit the same heights in the Premier League, which Leeds will be mindful of. In a best case scenario, they will be in Burnley's position looking to establish themselves as a top-flight side. Roberts wasn't deemed a key part of Kompany's squad and, whilst it might be different under Farke at Leeds, you can't ignore that fact.

Burnley's hopes of survival have been boosted in recent weeks, but they're still among the favourites to be relegated to the Championship this season. This could provide Roberts with a lifeline, with his displays playing a crucial part in Burnley's promotion push last season. He will potentially still have a future at Turf Moor if Leeds don't look to bring him back in permanently.

However, the Welsh international did suggest he was open to joining Leeds longer term upon his arrival, indicating that he was closing a chapter on life at Burnley. The issue he has is obviously that he hasn't, as yet, established himself as a key part of Leeds' side under Farke.

You imagine that the Yorkshire club, then, will be reluctant to make any kneejerk decision either way on the 28-year-old. They might decide he's the ideal fit for their squad that's built around a strong Welsh core, but they might also lean towards a safer pair of hands if they win promotion to the Premier League.

With weeks of the season remaining, that decision on the right-back slot will come but it's not at the forefront of anyone's mind yet. Roberts, then, has a window to prove to Leeds why they should push on and sign him.