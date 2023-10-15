Highlights Leeds United's strong start to the Championship season increases their chances of promotion and re-establishing themselves at the top level.

Recent comments suggest that Kalvin Phillips, who is struggling for game time at Man City, may be open to a return to Leeds.

Remaining competitive in the promotion race is crucial for Leeds to secure Phillips' potential return and maintain their chances of a swift return to the Premier League.

Following their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship last season, Leeds United have made a promising start in their quest for a return to the top-flight of English football.

Under new manager Daniel Farke, the Whites have now won four of their last six games, losing just once in that period.

As a result, they currently sit fifth in the Championship table, nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places, with more than enough time remaining in the campaign to overhaul that deficit.

Of course, after the disappointment of last season, everyone associated with the club will no doubt be desperate to ensure they remain in the promotion battle all the way through the season.

That would ensure that the club have the best chance to re-establish themselves at the level, something that will become harder the longer they are away, which will increase the risk of key players departing.

Meanwhile, it would allow both Farke and their new owners, the 49ers Enterprise, the chance to make the perfect start to their Elland Road stints.

Now, though, it seems that Leeds have been handed yet more incentive to ensure they are in the promotion mix come the January transfer window at least, thanks to some recent comments around Kalvin Phillips.

What has been said about Phillips returning to Leeds?

Since departing Leeds to join Premier League champions Manchester City in the summer of 2022, Phillips has found life rather difficult.

The midfielder has so far been unable to establish himself in Pep Guardiola's side, making just 26 appearances in all competitions so far, only a handful of which have been as a starter.

That has prompted recent reports from iNews to claim that Phillips is being lined up for a move away from The Etihad Stadium in the January transfer window, and it seems a return to Leeds could be a possibility should that happen.

Speaking earlier this week about the England international's preferred destination should he leave City in the summer, Daily Telegraph's Luke Edwards, told BBC's Sport's Football Gossip Daily (11/10, 3m15s) that Phillips would favour a return to Leeds were he to move on again.

It is thought that is down to his connection with the club as a boyhood fan, and the fact he has remained in touch with plenty of those at Elland Road since he made his move to Manchester City.

So, with this opportunity now potentially set to present itself, it seems ever more important that Leeds ensure they do not slip out of the Championship promotion race any time soon.

Despite his lack of game time at City over the past year or so, Phillips has, up until now, remained a regular feature in Gareth Southagte's England squad.

As Edwards noted in those comments however, even the Three Lions boss may find it hard to justify calling up the 27-year-old, if he is playing Championship football.

However, that could potentially be different, if it looks like a stay in the second-tier would only last a few months, due to Leeds being on course for a swift return to the top-flight with Phillips.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Indeed, if he is playing regularly, with a group of players who are arguably capable of playing Premier League football, and enjoying success in the process of a promotion campaign, there may even be an argument that Phillips could be just as useful an option for England, as he is now while only playing a few competitive minutes for a world class side from time to time.

Furthermore, if Phillips himself believes a return to the Championship with Leeds would be a brief one - giving him the chance to make a swift return to top level football just a few months down the line - he too may be open to such a move.

The idea of returning to his boyhood club to win promotion to the Premier League with them for a second time, is something Phillips could see as a bit of a fairytale after his recent frustrations at City.

With all that in mind, it does seem as though these latest comments about a potential move for Phillips means that remaining competitive in the Championship promotion race over the next few months, is now more important than ever for Leeds.