Leeds United have been warned to brace for bids for their young talents this summer.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are battling for promotion back to the Premier League, with Leeds topping the Championship table heading into the final eight games of the campaign.

Whilst Leeds’ league status will heavily influence their transfer business this summer, it has been claimed that they might struggle to retain their stars for the future no matter their division next season.

Leeds United resolve over young players might be tested this summer

With Leeds’ division for next season as yet unconfirmed, it is difficult to predict how the Whites will approach the summer transfer window.

As such, Football League World's resident Leeds pundit Ger Lynch drew attention to the status of some talented youngsters in Leeds United’s academy.

Asked for two predictions for Leeds’ upcoming transfer window, Ger told Football League World: “I would say it's a tough question.

“Transfer windows and Leeds tend to be mad, they always tend to be a massive disappointment as well as a couple of nice surprises.

“Leeds will have to deal with some form of a bid for Harry Gray.

“He is 16 years of age, he's currently playing for the under-21’s. He’s Archie’s (Gray) younger brother, a striker, and he looks really, really good, he looks like he's going to be a serious prospect.

“I think there's interest in him right now.

“I think we could see somebody try and move for him in the summer.

“Manchester City or Spurs trying a move, because he's not on a pro deal.

“That is something Leeds will need to keep an eye on.”

Harry Gray has caught the attention of Leeds supporters in part due to his name, with the 16-year-old the latest Leeds player from a dynasty long-entwined with the club.

Most recently, Gray’s older brother Archie Gray secured a move to Tottenham Hotspur, whilst their father Andy Gray played for the Whites in two separate spells.

Eddie Gray is the most famous name from the family, with the Scottish winger a bonafide legend at Elland Road, and is Harry and Archie’s great-uncle.

Their grandfather, Frank Gray, made over 200 appearances for Leeds as well, leaving Harry with great expectations amongst Leeds supporters.

But outside of Leeds’ favourite family, Ger highlighted another talented youngster he wants the Whites to tie down longer term.

Sam Chambers, who recently made his senior debut, is currently on pro terms until the end of the 2025/26 season.

“Not just him, young Sam Chambers as well,” Ger continued.

“There are a lot of young players doing very well and very young, and Leeds need to keep hold of them as a point.

“Leeds need to keep hold of their young talent and then build the Premier League side around that.

“I think that's probably one surprise that will come in.”

Loaned out players predicted to make remarkable Leeds United comebacks

Ger’s final prediction was that Leeds could reintegrate yet another loan absentee.

Following relegation from the Premier League in 2023, Leeds saw multiple players depart on loan thanks to clauses in their contracts that enabled temporary moves away from Elland Road.

After missing out on promotion last term, some players returned to the fold, namely Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober, whilst others headed back out on loan.

Jack Harrison has spent the last two years at Everton, although he has struggled this term, whilst defender Rasmus Kristensen has been linked to a permanent switch to current loan club Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, Ger feels that it would not be a massive surprise to see one of the loan players come back and play for Leeds next season.

He continued: “Maybe one of the exiled players, the likes of maybe Jack Harrison or Rasmus Kristensen, popping back up in a Leeds United shirt, would be a wild enough thing to happen during the transfer window, returning from loan.”