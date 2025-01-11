Largie Ramazani's second-half goal edged Leeds United past Harrogate Town and into the FA Cup fourth round.

Leeds struggled to put their League Two opponents to the sword at Elland Road and the Championship leaders needed Ramazani's headed goal just before the hour to send them through this third round clash.

Leeds United 1-0 Harrogate Town

Ramazani heads Daniel Farke's side into the fourth round

There was a wastefulness about Leeds' first-half performance, not in terms of clear-cut chances, but certainly snatching at what presented itself.

Largie Ramazani was wayward with a couple of attempts and had another held by James Belshaw, whilst Mateo Joseph went closest, hitting the bottom of the post on the stroke of half-time.

Harrogate had defended heavy Leeds possession well on the whole, whilst carrying some threat through Jack Muldoon and Josh March - the latter seeing early penalty appeals waved away after a coming together with Josuha Guilavogui.

A goalless first-half with the Championship's leaders will have pleased Simon Weaver's League Two strugglers, particularly given the strength of Leeds' starting line-up.

Harrogate's start to the second-half was more adventurous. Dean Cornelius forced a last-ditch tackle from Pascal Struijk and March drew a save from Karl Darlow after a lucky break.

Leeds' threat remained, though, as Manor Solomon clipped the crossbar. The winger then helped break the deadlock, teasing Cornelius on the left before darting beyond the Harrogate winger and lifting a cross onto the head of Ramazani to open the scoring.

Harrogate had a flurry of set-pieces but neither their corners nor throw-ins resulted in serious attempts at Darlow's goal.

Leeds, meanwhile, pushed for a second with Joseph shooting wide and substitute Dan James forcing Belshaw into a save.

The second goal wasn't needed, with Leeds edging out their spirited lower league visitors.

Leeds United v Harrogate attendance

35,584

More to follow.... Ratings, Daniel Farke, Simon Weaver reaction...