Leeds United are reportedly willing to sanction a summer departure for Brenden Aaronson, who has endured a mixed campaign in the Championship amid the side's ongoing title hunt.

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, Aaronson is facing an uncertain future at Elland Road and could be moved on as early as this summer.

The United States international first moved to West Yorkshire back in the summer of 2022, joining in a reported £24.7 million deal from RB Salzburg. Aaronson's debut campaign was memorable for all the wrong reasons as he scored just one Premier League goal in Leeds' relegation to the Championship, and he spent last season on loan with Union Berlin.

Aaronson returned to Daniel Farke's squad for the current campaign following the sale of star playmaker Georginio Rutter to Brighton and Hove Albion, but has fallen short of filling the Frenchman's void in attacking midfield.

The 24-year-old has registered eight league goals - more than Rutter managed last term, it must be said - although just one of those strikes has come in 2025.

Brenden Aaronson's 24/25 Championship stats for Leeds United as of March 27, via FotMob Appearances 38 Goals 8 Assists 2 Chances created 59 Successful dribbles 42

Aaronson has been a figure of criticism from Whites supporters in recent times, which was only amplified when he gifted a cheap goal to QPR's Koki Saito in the eventual 2-2 draw at Loftus Road before being hauled off at the interval.

Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson transfer stance emerges

As per the aforementioned report, Leeds, who are top of the Championship, tied on points with Sheffield United, are eager to sign players with the "skill and physicality" to contend with Premier League football.

They are reportedly keen to move on players they believe may be ill-equipped for the top-flight, and certain figures at Elland Road are said to have reservations about whether Aaronson has the physicality to play in the Premier League.

As such, Leeds are believed to be considering a summer sale for Aaronson, who would likely be sold at a much lower fee than what the Whites shelled out for his services.

The report adds that Leeds would have no problem finding a buyer for the midfielder, as he has interest from both domestic and continental clubs.

Brenden Aaronson's estimated weekly Leeds United wage

Aaronson's performances in both the Championship and, crucially, the Premier League, mean it's easy to see why Leeds could be considering a sale this summer.

His estimated pay packet only adds further logic behind that. According to Capology, a site which provides estimated figures on player salaries, Aaronson is earning a weekly wage of £45,000.

That equates to £2.34 million annually, and his contract does not expire until the summer of 2027. When you consider what Aaronson is earning and what Leeds forked out for his signature too, it's a deal that has not worked out for all parties and the exit door could just be the best destination for him this summer.