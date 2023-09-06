Leeds United underwent somewhat of a radical transformation over the summer months, but they didn't cash in on nearly as many players as perhaps expected.

Many of their stars were courted by top flight clubs in potential big money moves, but when the transfer window closed, the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville were still at Elland Road.

The only real big money-spinning sale was that of Tyler Adams to Bournemouth, with United raking in around the initial £23 million mark for the American midfielder, with most of the first-team departures leaving West Yorkshire on loan deals.

That included Luis Sinisterra, Marc Roca, Diego Llorente and Jack Harrison, whilst Daniel Farke's squad was replenished with faces such as Djed Spence, Joel Piroe, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara, just to name a few.

One surprising name that is still at the club though beyond last Friday's transfer deadline is Illan Meslier, who has long been tipped for the top as a goalkeeper.

What was Leeds United's stance on Illan Meslier's future?

The 23-year-old joined Leeds in 2019 as a teenager - initially on loan - from Lorient, and despite only featuring 11 times in his debut season he was snapped up permanently from the French outfit.

For the most part, Meslier's Premier League performances for Leeds were promising - albeit there were times that the Frenchman was error-prone and that led to him being dropped by Sam Allardyce at the back end of last season in favour of Joel Robles.

Nevertheless, big clubs have been linked with the stopper for a while now, with Chelsea, Man United, Tottenham and even Real Madrid all interested in Meslier.

It was always thought that Leeds would cash in for the right price this summer, and The Athletic's Phil Hay has all-but confirmed that.

Hay writes that the Leeds hierarchy fully expected Meslier to depart Elland Road in the summer transfer window, with reports in the final few weeks indicating that offers between £20 million and £25 million would be considered.

Did any late interest emerge in Illan Meslier?

However, no suitable offers emerged for Meslier, who has started the season as Farke's first-choice stopper despite the acquisition of Newcastle United's Karl Darlow, and will now seemingly remain in-between the sticks.

There was one club in particular though who made some form of push for Meslier, but it was a far cry from the Man United's and Real Madrid's of the footballing world.

The Athletic claim that La Liga outfit Celta Vigo were interested in Meslier, but that never amounted to an actual offer from Rafa Benitez's side.

So, to Leeds' surprise, Mesliar is still a player for the club and therefore will remain at Leeds until at least January when the transfer window reopens.

Should Leeds look to cash in on Illan Meslier in January?

Depending on Leeds' position in the league table, they may have a decision to make over Meslier's future in a few months time.

Should they be clearly in an automatic promotion challenge and Meslier is playing well, then they should probably keep hold of the Frenchman at all costs.

However, if Leeds are struggling - as we know the Championship can be unpredictable - then perhaps they may be better cashing in on Meslier for a good eight-figure fee and re-investing some of that on a new stopper.