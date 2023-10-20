Highlights Leeds United's interest in goalkeeper Noel Tornqvist has been strengthened by the player's admission that it would be a "dream" to move to English football.

Tornqvist's impressive form for Mjallby has attracted interest from Leeds, as well as Danish and Dutch clubs.

Leeds, currently fifth in the Championship, may need to bring in a new goalkeeper in the future, and Tornqvist's desire to play in the Premier League could make him an attractive option.

Leeds United's hopes of signing Noel Tornqvist look as though they may have been given a lift.

That's after the goalkeeper admitted it would be a "dream" to complete a move to English football, amid links with the Elland Road club.

What has been reported about Leeds' interest in Tornqvist?

Currently, Tornqvist is playing for Mjallby in the top-flight in his native Sweden, making a total of 32 appearances in all competitions for his current club.

However, the 21-year-old's form, which has seen him help his side to ninth in the current table, and this year's Swedish Cup final, has recently seen him linked with a move elsewhere in Europe.

According to recent reports from Swedish outlet Fotbolskanalen, Leeds had scouts in attendance to watch Tornqvist playing for Mjallby earlier this month.

However, the Whites were not alone with their interest in the goalkeeper, with Danish giants Copenhagen also thought to have watched him in that match.

Meanwhile, Mjallby's director claimed that two Dutch clubs have also made their interest in Tornqvist known.

Now though, it seems as though Leeds may have been given a helping hand in the race to sign the goalkeeper, based on the player's own comments about English football.

What has Tornqvist said about a potential move to England?

With Tornqvist having been brought up watching English football, it seems as though the desire to experience that for himself, could tip the balance in Leeds' favour in the race for his signature.

Speaking in an interview with Futbolskanalen about his preferred destination for a future career move, the goalkeeper said: “It’s probably the Premier League and English football. You always remember when you were smaller with Saturdays at 4 pm.

“You might have had a match of your own in the morning, then you met some friends and watched English football. So England is the dream destination.”

As things stand, Tornqvist still has just over three years remaining on his current contract with Mjallby, securing his future in Sweden until the end of 2026, meaning the club are in a strong position to respond to offers for the 21-year-old.

Where are Leeds in the Championship?

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Leeds have made a reasonably solid start to life back in the Championship.

The Whites currently sit fifth in the second-tier standings, having taken 19 points from 11 league games so far, meaning they are nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Leeds return to action after the October international break on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Carrow Road to face manager Daniel Farke's former club, Norwich City.

Given this admission from Tornqvist, you do feel this is something those at Elland Road ought to be looking to act on soon.

With speculation continuing to linger around the future of Illan Meslier, Leeds may soon need to bring in an alternative option between the posts at Elland Road.

Given he has a long time remaining in his career at the age of just 21, and with the promise he has already shown, Tornqvist could be a useful option to fill that role.

That is something Leeds may want to lean on in their attempts to convince him to move to Elland Road, although his interest in the Premier League means it will be important for the club to continue their strong start to their attempts to secure a swift return to the top-flight of English football.