Leeds United handed transfer blow in pursuit of £20m EFL player

Norwich City are reportedly confident of holding onto Leeds United target Todd Cantwell despite the fact there are still nine days left of the domestic transfer window.

The deadline for international transfers passed on Monday but EFL clubs are able to do domestic deals until the 16th of October.

Norwich were relegated to the Championship last season and it appears Premier League new boys Leeds are keen to swoop for Cantwell before the window closes, with recent reports indicating that multiple bids have already been tabled and rejected.

According to Football Insider, the Canaries believe that the 22-year-old will not leave the club this summer and will still be part of Daniel Farke’s squad when the deadline passes later this month.

The report claims that Cantwell is eager to join Leeds but that the Elland Road outfit have been put off by his current club’s £20 million valuation.

The attacking midfielder proved he was not out of place in the Premier League last term and was one of Norwich’s bright spots in a campaign that ultimately saw them relegated.

The Englishman scored seven times and provided two assists for the Canaries but has been limited to just two appearances for them this term amid speculation over his future.

The Verdict

Norwich’s confidence is, without doubt, a blow for Leeds and their pursuit of Cantwell.

It seems the Canaries feel they can onto the playmaker until after the deadline and with two years still left on his current deal, that leaves them in a very strong negotiating position.

It may take a significant offer for Leeds to prize Cantwell away from Carrow Road and given the Whites are already understood to have been put off by the £20 million asking price, things don’t look good for them.