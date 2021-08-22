Leeds United handed potential transfer boost in pursuit of in-demand EFL midfielder

Leeds United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien, according to a recent report from The Sun.

It had previously been claimed that Crystal Palace were interested in a deal to sign O’Brien, but the Eagles are now believed to be closing in on a deal to sign Watford midfielder Will Hughes instead this summer.

That means that Patrick Vieira’s side are unlikely to push ahead with their rumoured interest in signing O’Brien, which is likely to mean that Leeds are now the frontrunners to land his signature.

The Sun also claim that Huddersfield Town may accept a lower offer of £5million, which could rise to £8million with extras, which could tempt Leeds.

The Whites are currently sat 14th in the Premier League table, after sharing the spoils with Everton in an entertaining 2-2 draw in their second match of the new league campaign this term.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have already seen a bid rejected by Huddersfield, and it’ll be interesting to see whether they’re to push ahead with their interest in signing the 22-year-old now that Crystal Palace are seemingly out of the race to land his signature.

O’Brien’s Huddersfield Town team-mates are set to return to action in midweek, when they host Everton at the John Smith’s Stadium in the Second Round of the EFL Cup.

The Verdict:

They’ll surely fancy their chances of striking a deal with Huddersfield now.

You would imagine that O’Brien will be keen on a move to Elland Road with Leeds United this summer, as the prospect of playing Premier League football will surely be too good of an opportunity to turn down.

Huddersfield won’t want to risk losing him on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the 2021/22 season, so therefore it could make sense to cash-in on him whilst they can.

It’ll be an interesting few weeks ahead on Leeds’ interest in O’Brien.