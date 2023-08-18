Highlights Michael Olise's new contract with Crystal Palace removes the release clause that Chelsea was expected to activate, potentially increasing Leeds United's chances of retaining Crysencio Summerville.

Crystal Palace may be in the market for other wide options after the departure of Wilfried Zaha, and they have shown interest in Summerville earlier in the summer.

Leeds United will be keen to retain Summerville's services, as he is their only natural right-winger, and a move to Crystal Palace could be a tempting opportunity for the young player.

Michael Olise's new Crystal Palace contract has potentially handed Leeds United a boost to their chances of retaining Crysencio Summerville this summer.

The Palace wide man was said to have a £35 million release clause, and Chelsea were believed to have activated the clause in his contract and were expected to complete signing in due course, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Wilfried Zaha has already left Roy Hodgson's side this summer for Galatasaray, and whilst Palace have signed 19-year-old Matheus Franca from Flamengo in the transfer window, they may also be in the market for other options out wide.

Franca, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew, Malcolm Ebiowei, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, and Jeffrey Schlupp can all play out wide for the Eagles; but any departure surrounding Olise could leave them short of natural operators in a wide berth.

Phil Hay has outlined Crystal Palace's interest in the winger earlier on this summer, stating that they and AFC Bournemouth "have had a look at the Dutchman".

Further reports from The Telegraph reported that Crystal Palace are interested in signing the winger, with Roy Hodgson preparing the Eagles for life without Wilfried Zaha.

Mike McGrath stated that "Crystal Palace have been assessing midfielders during the window. They've looked at Ruben Vargas at FC Augsburg as a possible loan. Leeds' Crysencio Summerville is admired but [they] would need to determine Leeds' plans for him next season."

Olise's departure would likely see Summerville's interest be reignited at Selhurst Park. Manchester City have also been keen on the young France U-21 international this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Who else is interested in signing Leeds' Crysencio Summerville?

Summerville was the subject of reported interest from Newcastle United much earlier in the summer. Football Insider claimed the Magpies would only make a swoop for Summerville's services if Leeds fell into the second tier; however, nothing more has transpired regarding that interest.

According to Dutch outlet FCUpdate, Aston Villa have looked to bring the winger to the club during the transfer window. Whilst other interested sides include RB Leipzig, and also Borussia Dortmund, according to BILD.

Leeds also fielded interest from PSV Eindhoven in the 21-year-old earlier in the summer, but knocked back the offer from the Dutch giants.

What's the latest on Crysencio Summerville's Leeds United future?

Summerville signed a new deal at the start of last season, keeping him tied down at Elland Road until the summer of 2026. He scored four and assisted a further two in what was his major breakout season with the Whites in 2021/22.

With the futures of Luis Sinisterra and Wilfried Gnonto up in the air, and Jack Harrison departing for Everton on loan, it is likely the Whites will be very keen to retain Summerville's services.

However, as the Palace interest rumbles on, uncertainty will remain regarding his future at Elland Road. Summerville is the only natural right-winger in their squad, and despite some inconsistencies in the Premier League, he could easily be a top end Championship winger.

He has already shown that he is a player Leeds should be building around in their second tier rebuild, who has already scored and assisted in his only game for the club this season, during a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City in the opening game.

A full season at Championship level could potentially be beneficial for the youngster for his development. Having said that, a move at this stage of his career to play top-flight football with Crystal Palace would be a hard one to turn down.

A twist has since emerged in Chelsea's pursuit of Olise, with Palace co-owner and chairman Steve Parish announcing Olise has extended his deal at Selhurst Park by signing a four-year deal, thus removing the £35 million release clause.

Of course, there could till be interest in the 21-year-old, but it makes Leeds' chances of keeping Summerville much more likely now for the remaining couple of weeks in the transfer window.