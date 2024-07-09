West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen is Newcastle United's top winger target this summer, ahead of the likes of Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville.

That's according to Scott Wilson of The Northern Echo, who claims a "major move" for the England international is planned for later in the transfer window despite long-standing interest in Leeds' star winger.

Despite missing out on promotion, Summerville had an incredible season on a personal level, having been Leeds' best and most irreplaceable player for much of the campaign, which has naturally meant interest has built up ahead of the summer window opening recently.

The Dutchman made the move from Eredivisie club Feyenoord in September 2020 for a fee of just £1.3 million, which was an absolute bargain in hindsight given his exploits over the last season in the second tier. His productivity under the tutelage of Daniel Farke was also rewarded for his campaign with the Championship's Player of the Year award.

Crysencio Summerville's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 89 25 12 ADO Den Haag 22 2 3 FC Dordrecht 18 5 1 Netherlands U-21 8 2 0

Now 22, Summerville has made it clear that he belongs in the top-flight next season, be that with Newcastle or someone else, whilst it has been known for some time that Newcastle hold an interest in the 22-year-old Dutch attacker.

The latest regarding Newcastle and Crysencio Summerville

It is known that Newcastle have held discussions recently regarding several wingers this summer, including Summerville, per The Athletic. Their report from early last month states that Jarrod Bowen and Nico Williams are also on the shortlist, with a winger expected to come in, irrespective of the future of other wide men at St. James' Park.

He has been linked to a host of top-flight sides, including Aston Villa and Chelsea, who have been credited with an interest in the forward recently. However, Newcastle's interest is long-standing.

The 22-year-old was the subject of reported interest from Eddie Howe's side last season. Football Insider claimed the Magpies would only make a swoop for Summerville's services if Leeds fell into the second tier. However, nothing materialised in the end.

The latest comes from The Northern Echo. They are reporting that Miguel Almiron is expected to leave the club, freeing up a space on the right-hand flank for the Magpies. Anthony Elanga, Noni Madueke, and Summerville are the other alternative options on their shortlist presently.

Newcastle will make a move for Bowen, per the report. However, irrespective of whether Newcastle also firm up their interest in Summerville with a bid, the latest outlines that he is "expected to leave Elland Road following last season’s failure to win promotion from the Championship."

How Crysencio Summerville would fit in at Newcastle United

The news that Bowen is Newcastle's primary target and that they are confident of making the move possible will come as some comfort for Leeds fans, even though the Magpies could still target Summerville later on in the window as well.

It would be incredible if he were to stay, but his departure feels inevitable, and he would be a great addition for Newcastle. His short bursts of acceleration make him a deadly weapon against deeper opposition, whilst his top speed has seen him at his best in transition for Leeds.

Newcastle are at their best on the counter-attack, which is where Summerville also comes alive. Not only that, but his intensity out of possession would also be attractive for Howe, with Summerville able to catch defenders out by snapping into the press quickly, and thriving in the chaos that ensues following that.

The main issue regarding the 22-year-old is that he is predominantly left-sided, with his trademark finish off that flank and onto his right foot perhaps his deadliest weapon in his arsenal. Whereas Newcastle see him as a right-sided winger, which he hasn't been since his youth days at Elland Road.

He's be utilised in a role that isn't perfectly suited to his profile, having developed into more of an inverted winger off the left, much like Anthony Gordon is for Newcastle.