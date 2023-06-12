With Leeds United set to be taken over by minority stakeholders 49ers Enterprises in the near future, the search for a head coach should be about to get more advanced.

The business arm of NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers have been involved with United for six years, but they are set to oust current majority owner Andrea Radrizzani from the club and take charge themselves.

It comes at a crucial time of the summer where the club need to appoint not only a head coach but a sporting director following Victor Orta's departure, but the far more exciting vacancy is that of head coach.

Who has been linked with the Leeds managerial vacancy?

A number of names have been linked with the job, including Daniel Farke, Scott Parker, West Brom boss and ex-United first-team coach Carlos Corberan and Steven Gerrard too, although reports indicate he's set to move to Saudi Arabia.

One other name that is believed to be high on the club's shortlist is Brendan Rodgers, who has been out of work since April having been sacked by Leicester City.

There were suggestions last week that Rodgers was not keen to take a step down into the Championship despite the size of Leeds as a club, but a move has not been ruled out entirely.

A twist has emerged in Rodgers' situation though which could kabosh any Leeds attempt to make the Northern Irishman their next head coach as another club are said to have made a play for his services.

Celtic make approach for Brendan Rodgers

According to Football Insider, Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have made contact with Rodgers in regards to their own vacancy following Ange Postecoglou's move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Rodgers of course is highly thought of at the Hoops as he led Celtic to the domestic treble in his only two full seasons in charge at the club between 2016 and 2019, before he moved on to Leicester in February 2019.

A number of other managers have been touted with the job at Celtic Park, including another reported Leeds target in Daniel Farke, but Rodgers could be potentially tempted with a move back to his former club and it would appear to be more tempting managing in Europe than in the Championship.

And it could be a move that forces Leeds to cross Rodgers off their list and prioritise other names in their search to find Sam Allardyce's replacement at Elland Road.