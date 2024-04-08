Highlights Leeds United may be without midfielder Ethan Ampadu for Tuesday's game against Sunderland.

Manager Daniel Farke says the Wales international has not trained for the last two days, and will need to do so if he is to feature in midweek.

The 23-year-old has featured in all 41 Championship games that the club have played so far this season.

Leeds United are sweating on the fitness of midfielder Ethan Ampadu ahead of Tuesday night's clash with Sunderland.

That's according to Whites manager Daniel Farke, who says that the club will have to make a late call on the availability of the Wales international.

Ampadu joined Leeds on a permanent deal from Chelsea back in the summer transfer window, signing a four-year deal at Elland Road.

He has since become a key member of Daniel Farke's side, featuring in all 41 Championship games the club have played so far this season.

The 23-year-old has impressed throughout that period, becoming an important player in the club's push for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

However, it seems as though his run in the Leeds side may now be under threat ahead of that clash with the Black Cats.

Speaking ahead of that clash with Sunderland, Farke has issued some worrying news on the potential fitness of Ampadu.

As relayed by The Athletic's Phil Hay, the Leeds boss has revealed that Ampadu has been ill, and therefore not trained, for the past two days.

That has put his place in the side under threat, with the midfielder now facing a battle to be fit for Tuesday clash at Elland Road.

Indeed, Farke has stated that Ampadu will have to train before the game, if he is to have a chance of featuring in this midweek match.

Leeds under pressure against Sunderland

Saturday saw Leeds dealt a blow in their quest for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Farke's side were beaten 2-1 away at Coventry City, with Joel Piroe's late strike not enough to cancel out goals from Haji Wright and Ellis Simms.

That means that Leeds now sit third in the Championship table, two points behind league leaders Leicester City - who have a game in hand - and one point behind second-place Ipswich Town.

As a result, the Elland Road club can ill afford to drop more points when they host Sunderland tomorrow night.

This news on the potential absence of Ampadu is a worrying one for those connected with the club.

In the wake of that defeat at the weekend, it does feel absolutely vital for Leeds that they win this game, in order to give themselves the best possible chance of claiming an automatic promotion spot.

Ampadu has been outstanding since arriving at the club, controlling things well in the centre of the park for Farke's side.

His versatility has also proved useful at times, with the Wales international also stepping into other roles when required to, such as at centre back in recent matches, doing an equally reliable job there.

That of course, means his presence could be missed in any number of ways, if he is unable to feature on Tuesday night.

So with that in mind, it seems as though it could be a nervous wait for team news for Leeds United fans in the lead-up to Tuesday night's game, to see if they will indeed have one of their key players fit and available for this clash with Sunderland.