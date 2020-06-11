Leeds United handed major Ben White boost

Ben White will finish the season with Leeds United, with Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter revealing the centre-back will be part of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad chasing promotion in the coming nine fixtures.

Leeds sit top of the Championship table, but have had their promotion push placed on hold for over three months now.

The season will resume for Leeds on June 21st, but that, of course, means it will spill beyond White’s current loan spell at Elland Road.

However, Potter has confirmed that Brighton will not stand in White’s way in terms of resuming the season with Leeds, where he is free to play during the Championship’s run-in, as per Ben Fisher at The Guardian.

Graham Potter confirms Brighton defender Ben White will finish the season with Championship leaders Leeds, where the defender has been outstanding on loan. Knockaert will remain at Fulham. #lufc #bhafc — Ben Fisher (@benfisherj) June 11, 2020

White, 22, has been outstanding for Leeds this season and has taken the Championship by storm in his first season at that level.

Bielsa has had unwavering faith in White at centre-back, with the youngster playing every minute of Championship football this season and missing only 45 minutes across all competitions.

He’s shown versatility within a back-four and a back-three, whilst Bielsa has also experimented with White in a holding midfield role.

White’s long-term future is still to be decided, with a decision on that likely to come on the back of the remaining nine games.

The Verdict

This is great news for Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds, who have so much on the line in the next nine games.

White staying gives them a great chance of going on and winning promotion, but they need him producing the same level of consistency he has in the last 37 games.

In addition to that, Leeds owe a lot to Brighton here, with the Seagulls doing the sensible and respectable thing of letting him finish the job he’s started at Elland Road.

