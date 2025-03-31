Leeds United's chances of signing Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale have been given a significant boost, as it's been revealed that the 26-year-old is sure to leave St Mary's this summer.

A report from TEAMTALK on Monday revealed that sources have informed them of Ramsdale's impending Southampton exit, with the shot-stopper said to have no intention of following the Saints to the Championship for next season.

The former England goalkeeper has been linked with a potential move to Leeds United over the last few weeks, with a report from TBR Football in late February outlining the Whites' interest in him.

Football Insider have also backed up those claims, as talk of an Elland Road switch for the ex-Arsenal man continues to gather in momentum.

Leeds United told transfer target Aaron Ramsdale will leave Southampton this summer

As revealed by TEAMTALK's report, sources are understood to be adamant that Ramsdale will be heading out of the Southampton exit door in the summer.

The report states that the shot-stopper does have interest from the Premier League, before going on to credit Bournemouth and Newcastle United as being two interested parties from the top flight.

It's believed that the Cherries could swoop in for Ramsdale should they fail to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga on a permanent basis from Chelsea, whilst it's also stated that he is on the Magpies' radar as they potentially look to find a long-term replacement for Nick Pope.

Crucially, as far as Leeds' chances of landing Ramsdale go, TEAMTALK claim that he isn't Newcastle's top choice, with a preference being had for Burnley star James Trafford.

Current Whites keeper Illan Meslier's struggles in-between the sticks this season were underlined once again over the weekend, as a direct error for Swansea's first goal and a stronger hand being required for their late equaliser saw the Frenchman come in for major criticism once again.

TEAMTALK report that Leeds are now looking to sign a new starting goalkeeper this summer, but that any deal for Ramsdale hinges on whether they win promotion to the Premier League.

Ramsdale would be a big gamble for Leeds to take given his own struggles at Southampton this season

Having already racked up vast amounts of experience playing Premier League football, and having represented England a handful of times too, Ramsdale's CV certainly commands respect.

At 26, he's still very much entering the prime years of his goalkeeping career, and as such, there could remain a significant amount of untapped potential in his gloves.

However, what can't be ignored is the fact that he's started 21 Premier League games this season, in a Southampton side that have conceded 70 goals in 29 matches.

Ramsdale's 24/25 Premier League stats as of 31 March - per FotMob Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Save % Errors leading to goal 21 50 2 64.5% 0

Therefore, should Leeds reclaim their place in the top flight for next season and secure his signature, they would be taking a sizeable gamble on being able to elicit a better version out of Ramsdale than what Southampton have been getting this term.

If he was to get back to his best, then Leeds could bag an international-standard goalkeeper for what could well be a cut-price fee.

Should he continue to perform how he has been at St Mary's this year, however, then they may well find themselves going back to square one at the goalkeeper position.