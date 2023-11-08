Highlights Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is attracting interest from Premier League clubs after his impressive performances, but he wants to stay at Leeds and help get the club promoted.

Leeds have valued Summerville at least £25 million, indicating they are not willing to sell the 22-year-old in January.

Selling Summerville in January would be detrimental to Leeds' promising season, as he has become a vital player for the team and his development is best served with regular first-team football in the Championship.

Ben Parker has revealed on the latest episode of the LS11 podcast that he spoke to Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville about his future this week.

His performances were always likely to alert top-flight clubs to his signature, with the winger notching eight goals and assists in five games in the month of October. That's to add to a goal and assist on opening day against Cardiff City, taking the Dutchman to 10 in 13 games already this season.

He has almost doubled last season's tally already, where he scored four and assisted a further two in what was his major breakout season with the Whites in 2021/22. Summerville signed a new deal at the start of last season, keeping him tied down at Elland Road until the summer of 2026 but his performances last term did enough for the 22-year-old to be linked away.

He was said to be of interest to Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, as per Phil Hay of The Athletic, who outlined the Dutchman as one of many potential departures during the summer window for the Whites.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on transfer deadline day that a bid of around £20m was rejected by Leeds for the winger from Burnley, with the Whites said to be holding out for more. More recent reports have emerged from Football Insider, stating that Leeds value Summerville very highly when it comes to how much the Dutchman is worth.

The Leeds hierarchy see the winger as a player who is worth at least £25 million, if not in excess of that. That report has come in the wake of Romano more recently outlining that Premier League outfits are continuing to keep tabs on Summerville ahead of a potential swoop in the January transfer window.

What's the latest on Summerville's Leeds future?

Summerville wants to get Leeds promoted, which suggests he's going nowhere in January despite the rumoured interest, according to Ben Parker. He told fans that the winger is happy, amid interest from Premier League clubs.

He said: "There’s going to be interest. When you’re playing well, clubs will be interested. That’s football. I spoke to him, Summerville, yesterday. He’s just loving being at the club and he is loving playing for Leeds.

"He’s got a massive goal and desire to get us promoted. He wants to do it by scoring goals, assists. He is loving being at the club."

Leeds are well-placed to get promoted this season at present, hovering just behind Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion hunt.

The claim from Parker is supported by Ben Jacobs who spoke to Give Me Sport, he said: "A January exit is by no means guaranteed because he is integral to Leeds at the moment. Naturally, there’s going to be interest, as there was over the summer. Everton, Bournemouth and Burnley, for example, have all looked at the player.

"With Summerville, he was a model professional and has a very strong relationship with [Daniel] Farke. In many ways, it was the player himself that wanted to stay at Leeds last summer, rather than drive an exit. That is highly significant in all of this because Summerville really likes Leeds and is settled at Leeds. He felt, over the summer, that Leeds was the best place for him to be."

Should Leeds sell Summerville?

Summerville has established himself as one of the most outstanding players in the division in his position. He is a key player for Leeds and any idea of a sale ought to be dismissed in the meantime.

The summer will be a different story depending on which league they are in at that point, but there's next to no chance a player as vital as the 22-year-old will be sold in January.

It could derail a promising season for the club. The player and club are best served he sticks around for now and continues developing with regular first-team football in the Championship.