Leeds United handed injury boost ahead of pivotal West Brom clash

Leeds United have been handed a welcome injury boost ahead of their top-of-the-table clash with West Brom.

Patrick Bamford was a notable absentee for Sunday’s victory over Birmingham City – a game which Marcelo Bielsa won 5-4 in a thrilling contest.

The club confirmed that the striker was to miss the game as a result of a dead leg, meaning that Eddie Nketiah was tasked with leading the line against the Blues.

Supporters were fearing the severity of Bamford’s injury, however Marcelo Bielsa put those worries at ease after the match as he confirmed the striker should be fit to return against the Baggies.

Asked if he’ll be ready to return, Bielsa told Leeds Live: “I cannot say yes, but I think he’s going to be with us.”

The verdict

The news that Patrick Bamford should be fit to face West Brom is a big boost.

The clash with the Baggies could be pivotal in the hunt for promotion with both sides currently occupying the top two spots in the league.

With the striker leading the line few would bet against them getting a good result.