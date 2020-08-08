Leeds United handed fresh Edinson Cavani update

Leeds United look set to miss out on free agent Edinson Cavani as the striker opens talks with Atletico Mineiro, reports Globo Esporte.

Cavani, 33, left PSG ahead of the restart after seven years at the club. He was one of the French outfits first marquee signings and he would go on to be a great success in Paris, featuring 301 times and scoring 200 goals.

Upon his release, several European clubs were immediately linked wit the Uruguayan, including Leeds United – the Yorkshire club have been touted with some big names since their promotion to the Premier League.

But now after ongoing rumours, but nothing materialising, it seems as though the 33-year-old is favouring a return to his native South America with Brazilian outfit Atletico Mineiro.

Leeds though will still be in the market for a striker. The attacking department is one that needs bolstering ahead of their Premier League return with Patrick Bamford their main striker as things stand.

The 26-year-old scored 16 Championship goals last season as he slowly won the fans over, but Marcelo Bielsa will need to give him some competition over the course of the next month to ensure Leeds’ compeitive arrival back to the top-flight.

The verdict

Cavani was always a wildcard signing from Leeds. He’s a world class player on world class wages and with him seemingly in talks to return to South America, its hard to now see him choosing a year or two at Elland Road.

But the precedent gave Leeds fans excitement and it will do going into the next few weeks, where Bielsa will be looking for one or two world class signings to ensure his side remain a Premier League team beyond this coming season.